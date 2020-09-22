Amazon to launch new Alexa devices on 24th September: what we know

Since the Amazon Echo’s initial launch in 2015, the Alexa-powered speaker has become one of the most popular on the market, spawning a whole range of smart speakers and displays.

There are now numerous smart home devices you can buy from the retailer including the third generation Amazon Echo, and pricier products like the Echo Studio and Amazon Echo Show 8.

Now, we’ve learned that Amazon will launch new devices and services at their event on 24 September. Unlike what happened at the Apple Event 2020, where the brand live-streamed its showcase to the public, it seems the Amazon launch event 2020 will be presented only to the media.

Last year’s event saw the release of 14 devices in total, so there are high expectations around what we can expect from the 2020 launch.

While the latest generation of Amazon Echo was only released last year, we’ve seen the retailer cut prices across the Alexa devices in the last few months, prompting speculation that a new generation could be on the cards.

And, with Amazon Prime Day predicted to take place in October, could we be treated with a new Alexa release combined with copious Amazon Echo deals?

Below, we go through everything we know so far and what we can expect from the new Amazon Echo.

Plus, if you’re not sure which Alexa device is right for you, check out our reviews of the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Show 8 to help you decide.

When is the next Amazon Echo coming out?

The current Amazon Echo speaker is the third of its kind, having been released in November last year. This release had followed the pattern of a new generation Amazon Echo speaker being launched every two years since 2015.

However, there have been a couple of suggestions that a new Amazon Alexa device of some kind is on its way. For example, in recent months Amazon has sliced the prices of its own Alexa products, especially its Echo smart speaker range.

A number of the most popular Alexa products, including the Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) and Echo Dot with Clock have also been consistently out of stock during this time – a sign they may not be available for much longer?

Amazon typically reveals new products during September or October, so the Amazon launch on 24th September would fit the time-frame.

That being said, 2020 has hardly been a typical year so there is always a chance some of the originally proposed product launches may have now been derailed or delayed by COVID-19.

After all, Amazon has already caused the retailer to postpone Amazon Prime Day, which is now expected to take place in October instead. However, with the new launch event promising to cover devices, it looks like there will still be some exciting products on the way.

In terms of Prime Day 2020, it is still unclear whether the event will be the same chaotic 48-hour shopping event we’ve come to love, or if it’ll be a little more subdued than previous years.

It’s possible that the retailer may even use the event to launch a new product alongside their usual discounts but this is all speculation at this stage, and is perhaps less likely now we know about the upcoming launch event.

We will update this page as soon as we know more.

Excited about Amazon Prime Day?