Where to pre-order Xbox Series X – who has stock and best deals

While the process of getting a new console did go smoothly for the PlayStation 5, the Xbox has taken a more relaxed approach for the launch of the Xbox Series X with those wanting to own one given ample time to get ready for what will likely be a bit of a rush when orders go live.

Advertisement

There are two consoles available the Xbox Series X (£449) and a digital Xbox Series S edition (£349) and both are due to release on the same day, November 10th.

And while it may only seem like yesterday when we found the official price, specs and games for the Xbox Series X, the chance to pre-order the console has already arrived.

Here is all you need to know about how to pre-order the Xbox One X.

Xbox Series X pre-order: When to buy Xbox Series X?

Microsoft

Pre-orders will be available as of 22nd September at 08:00 in the UK for both the top-dog Xbox Series X and the digital-only Xbox Series S. Be ready to get in their quick as they are expected to be snapped up fast, but at least you have time to plan- unlike what happened with the PlayStation 5 pre-order release that was, well not ideal.

Where can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

Pre-orders may not be live yet but a number of retailers have already provided ‘register for interest’ pages for those looking to be notified once pre-order stock becomes available.

Smyths and GAME are the places to go if you would rather pay for the console, alongside a revamped Gamespass, monthly as they will be the only ones to have Xbox All Access as an option.

Elsewhere, the likes of Very will have them which offers its own instalment plan for all its products.

Retailers Curry’s PC World and Argos also already have live ‘register for interest’ pages live, and Amazon, John Lewis and AO.com are all expected to have pre-orders available on the day.

Xbox Series X Accessories

Good news for you existing Xbox owners who have already snapped up many of the great additions you can get for the console- they will work on the Xbox Series X too! So anything that you buy now will not need replacing and while there will likely be new, snazzier versions when the console launches, such as the controller, you won’t have to buy them straight away in order to make the most out of the new console.

And above are all the brands that have been officially licensed by Microsoft to make the accessories and as you can see, there are a lot of them!

Here are some of the items you can buy right now that will work on the Xbox One X.

Xbox One deals

Maybe you are yet to join the Xbox world and are considering investing an older console rather than the brand spanking new one. If so, here are some deals for the Xbox One deals that you may be interested in.

And, we’d suggest keeping an eye on our Xbox Series X Black Friday page, too.

Xbox One S White 1tb with a 1-month games pass and 14 days Xbox Live gold membership £249.99 on Game

Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle (1TB) £495 at Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB Console – Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions Bundle £249 at Amazon

Xbox One X Robot White Special Edition (1TB) £359.99 at Amazon

Advertisement

Stuck between Xbox and Playstation? Check out our comparison on new consoles: PS5 v Xbox Series X.