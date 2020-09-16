Get over 50% off with this Google Home deal

The shopping event of the year, Black Friday, may still be a few months away but the tech deals are already rolling in.

Advertisement

The Google Home smart speaker has just had its price cut to one of the lowest ever.

Get the Google Home for just £39

Usually selling for £89, Google Home is now on offer for just £39 on eBay. That is a saving of £50, making the Google Home cheaper than its smaller counterpart, the Google Nest Mini, which typically costs £49.

Being sold by Currys PC World via their eBay store, the smart speaker is brand-new and still has the manufacturer’s seal. A 12 months Currys/PC World Outlet warranty is also included.

Google Home has all the features you would expect from an AI-assisted smart speaker including weather and traffic updates, and voice-control of apps like Spotify and Google Play Music.

With this smart speaker, you are also able to control all Google Home accessories including your thermostat, lights and security cameras.

The only element missing is a screen, which you’ll only find on more expensive smart displays like the Google Nest Hub Max.

If you prefer to shop directly with Currys PC World, the offer is also available on their website.

There is limited stock, though – so you may want to be quick snapping up this deal before it is gone.

And, for more offers, keep an eye on our pick of the best Google Home deals.

Advertisement

Get the most out of your smart speaker by checking out our guide to what a Google Home can do.