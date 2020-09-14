Apple Event leak reveals what products are being announced – but no iPhone 12

The much anticipated Apple Event is tomorrow, but there hasn’t been much steer as to what announcements to expect – now a leak has revealed what products are on their way.

Jon Prosser, who tweets about Apple’s plans, has said he heard Apple Watch and the new iPads will be the main sells for the 15th September Apple event 2020.

“No iPhone or AirPods Studio,” he tweeted.

For the “Time Flies” event on the 15th, what I’ve been told is coming for sure is: Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

(or Apple Watch & Watch Pro) iPad Air 4

iPad 8 I’m sure there might be more, but that’s the main focus of the event. No iPhone or AirPods Studio — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

Prosser expects the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, that’s the lower price watch.

iPad is also expected to get updates, with iPad Air 4 and iPad 8.

It should be noted that Prosser has been wrong before, but this does match up with a lot of rumours we’ve heard already.

If it’s true it also means no iPhone 12, yet, and no AirPods Studio.

When can we expect iPhone 12? Apple did say there are no new iPhone shipments in September, so perhaps we’re looking at October now. We are also waiting on news of the iPhone 12 price, though there have been guesses it’ll be around $549 for the 128GB 4G.

Keep your eyes peeled and we’ll keep you updated. Don’t forget to take a look at the Apple Black Friday page for deals to expect too.

As always we’re expecting the older products to have some great deals with the newer products’ release.

