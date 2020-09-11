Apple Watch Series 6 release date: Price, specs and latest rumours

It seems there’s nothing Apple can’t work their magic on.

After modernising the mp3 player, normalising digital downloads, and dragging the mobile industry into the smartphone era, the technology giant has also been steadily reinventing the watch ever since the first Apple Watch in 2014.

Now more akin to a wearable smartphone, the Apple Watch can already tell the time, make calls and run apps, so what more could the Series 6 do?

Quite a lot, it turns out.

When is the Apple Watch Series 6 released?

The sixth iteration of the Apple Watch is set to be revealed at the ‘Time Flies’ Apple Event on 15th September 2020.

Previous models have been available to pre-order during the Apple event they were revealed at, with a physical release a week or two later – so expect the Series 6 to hit shelves in late September 2020.

What is the Apple Watch Series 6 price?

We expect the Apple Watch Series 6 to be similar to the Series 5 price – which starts at £399.

However, you can customise your Apple Watch for a price – a cellular edition goes for around £529, while a Series 5 with a stainless steel case will set you back £799. The Series 6 will probably follow a similar model, so be prepared to shell out a bit more for a custom smartwatch.

What are the Apple Watch Series 6 specs?

The biggest design change is rumoured to be a switch from an OLED to a microLED display – and as microLEDS are thinner, brighter and more power-efficient, this would make for an Apple Watch which is slimmer and have better battery life. Better yet the Series 6 is rumoured to be getting a bigger battery anyway – a mysterious new Apple 303.8mAh battery was leaked in Korea, as opposed to the 296mAh capacity of the Series 5.

There’s a big reason why Apple is suddenly so concerned about battery life: sleep tracking. This long-requested feature will be coming to watchOS 7 this autumn, and with a bigger battery the Series 6 may be able to track heart rate, movement and more during sleep. The tracking doesn’t stop there – the Series 6 is said to offer blood oxygen level monitoring, which could then warn users if they are having a cardiac arrest or panic attack, which may link into other rumours about anxiety and stress tracking.

Keeping a focus on health and fitness, the Apple Watch is also said to be more water resistant for tracking activities such as swimming, as well as the ability to send alerts if you are in danger of drowning. Finally, the Apple Watch is also rumoured to include a faster processor, improved parental controls and Touch ID built directly into the screen.

Can I pre-order the Apple Watch Series 6?

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 6 aren’t live quite yet – check back on 15th September.

Should I buy the Apple Watch Series 5 or wait for the Series 6?

If you would like to buy an Apple Watch Series 5 now you can:

However, with the Series 6 release so close you may want to wait – the Series 6 will likely be a similar price, but offer new features such as better battery life and blood oxygen level monitoring. Alternatively, the Series 5 will also see a price drop once its successor releases.

You can also see our best Apple Watch deals for bargains all the way back to Series 3.

Black Friday is always a great time to buy smart tech – last year the Apple Watch Series 3 went for its lowest ever price of £185 at eBay.

