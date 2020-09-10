Best Smyths deals ahead of Black Friday
Great value toys for the kids - and kids at heart.
Christmas is coming – as is the inevitable Christmas shopping rush.
Toys are some of the most in-demand items during the holiday season – so while it may be tempting to wait for the Prime Day and Black Friday deals, no parent can be blamed for checking a few early presents off the list.
However, there is much more than toys available at Smyths, including Nintendo Switch bundles, gaming accessories, and board games the whole family can enjoy.
So for everything from Fortnite Monopoly to Animal Crossing to classic Toy Story figures, there’s something for every child – and possibly the parents too.
Monopoly
Every child has to play Monopoly at some point! The classic board game is still one of the bestsellers at Smyths, and is available in all sorts of versions – including the inevitable Fortnite edition, as well as Frozen 2.
- Buy Monopoly classic for £17.99
- Buy Monopoly Fortnite for £20.99
- Buy Monopoly Frozen 2 for £16.99
- Buy Monopoly Junior for £12.99
Hot Wheels
Still going strong 50 years later, every generation seems to enjoy Hot Wheels. The 10 pack assortment is currently going for a pound per car, or there are smaller assortments for those worried about floor clutter.
- Buy Hot Wheels Basic 10 Car Pack Assortment for £10
- Buy Hot Wheels 5-Car Pack Assortment for £6.99
- Buy Hot Wheels Mario Kart Mario Track Set for £69.99
Fortnite
The Fortnite phenomenon is showing no signs of fading away, and is still one of the best selling brands at Smyths. So for little gamers, here is some real-life loot.
- Buy Fortnite Birthday Llama Loot Piñata for £19.99
- Buy Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus Deluxe Edition with 10 Figures for £49.99
Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch has been a hit with young and old alike, allowing classic kart racing with Mario Kart 8, an addictive virtual life simulator with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the greatest videogame crossover in history with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.
The Switch is available in the standard version and the handheld-only Lite edition – both of which come as great bundle deals:
- Buy Nintendo Switch Lite Yellow and a Mario + Rabbids for £219.99
- Buy Nintendo Switch Lite Grey and Mario Kart 8 for £239.99
- Buy Nintendo Switch Neon and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for £319.99
Videogame Picks
Of course, with a shiny new console, you need some great games to go with it – here are some of Smyth’s best gaming deals:
- Buy Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch for £40.99
- Buy Minecraft Nintendo Switch for £19.99
- Buy Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition Nintendo Switch for £24.99
- Buy UFC 4 PS4 for £51.99
Toy Story
Is any franchise riper for merchandising than Toy Story? It’s been every kid’s dream to own Woody, Buzz and co. in real life for several generations – and it’s never been more possible with up to 50% off:
- Buy Sheriff Woody with Interactive Drop-Down Action for £34.99 (was £69.99)
- Buy Buzz Lightyear with Interactive Drop-Down Action for £34.99 (was £69.99)
- Buy Push ‘N Talk Forky 22cm Action Figure for £14.99 (was £29.99)
- Buy Disney Pixar Toy Story Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear for £14.99 (was £19.99)
Cable Guys
Of course, games are essential – but who could resist these great novel phone and controller holders? You can choose from gaming icons new and old:
- Buy Call of Duty Ghost Cable Guy for £19.99
- Buy Crash Bandicoot Cable Guy for £19.99
- Crash Bandicoot Aku Cable Guy for £19.99
- Buy Spyro Cable Guy for £10
Pirate Bucket Set
This adorable little pirate-themed bucket comes complete with a watering can as well as a sieve, a spade, a rake, and a pirate mould. This is part of Smyths’ outdoor clearance sale, however – so get in there quick!
