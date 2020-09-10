Best Smyths deals ahead of Black Friday

Christmas is coming – as is the inevitable Christmas shopping rush.

Toys are some of the most in-demand items during the holiday season – so while it may be tempting to wait for the Prime Day and Black Friday deals, no parent can be blamed for checking a few early presents off the list.

However, there is much more than toys available at Smyths, including Nintendo Switch bundles, gaming accessories, and board games the whole family can enjoy.

So for everything from Fortnite Monopoly to Animal Crossing to classic Toy Story figures, there’s something for every child – and possibly the parents too.

Monopoly

Every child has to play Monopoly at some point! The classic board game is still one of the bestsellers at Smyths, and is available in all sorts of versions – including the inevitable Fortnite edition, as well as Frozen 2.

Hot Wheels

Still going strong 50 years later, every generation seems to enjoy Hot Wheels. The 10 pack assortment is currently going for a pound per car, or there are smaller assortments for those worried about floor clutter.

Fortnite

The Fortnite phenomenon is showing no signs of fading away, and is still one of the best selling brands at Smyths. So for little gamers, here is some real-life loot.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has been a hit with young and old alike, allowing classic kart racing with Mario Kart 8, an addictive virtual life simulator with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the greatest videogame crossover in history with Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

The Switch is available in the standard version and the handheld-only Lite edition – both of which come as great bundle deals:

Videogame Picks

Of course, with a shiny new console, you need some great games to go with it – here are some of Smyth’s best gaming deals:

Toy Story

Pixar

Is any franchise riper for merchandising than Toy Story? It’s been every kid’s dream to own Woody, Buzz and co. in real life for several generations – and it’s never been more possible with up to 50% off:

Cable Guys

Of course, games are essential – but who could resist these great novel phone and controller holders? You can choose from gaming icons new and old:

Pirate Bucket Set

This adorable little pirate-themed bucket comes complete with a watering can as well as a sieve, a spade, a rake, and a pirate mould. This is part of Smyths’ outdoor clearance sale, however – so get in there quick!

For more deals check out our Technology section.