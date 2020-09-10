The best Sky TV deals in October 2020

Sky is one of the most recognisable TV talents in the UK, with the broadcasting giant being the go-to place for everything from sports and kids to movies and box sets, as well as providing broadband and mobile.

Advertisement

In the handy guide below we explain everything you need to know about Sky Q and the various Sky TV packages available to choose from. These packages include broadband options as well as bundles for sport, kids and more.

Now, there are also a number of exciting new deals on a range of services, meaning you could save as much as £13 every month with limited-time offers. Each year, the Black Friday sales event offer a huge range of cut price deals on a huge range of items, with tech being one of the most sought after areas for savings.

For a taste of the exciting offers expected to come over Black Friday this year, we’ve rounded up some of the best Sky TV deals below for new customers. Get your hands on them now, while they’re still available.

See the best Sky TV deals now

How does Sky TV work?

Sky TV works by offering hundreds of channels on a monthly subscription through a Sky Q box which is installed in your home. You’ll have access to plenty of content as standard, plus box sets and channels including Sky Atlantic, Gold, MTV and Comedy Central.

You can then choose to upgrade and add bundles for specialist film, sport and kids’ channels plus more. We explain the various options in more detail below.

What is Sky Q?

A Sky Q box and subscription will mean you have access to all of your Sky TV channels as well as being able to watch Netflix and catch up services including BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub, all in the one place. You’ll also be able to stream music through Spotify and watch YouTube videos.

You can also say goodbye to having to choose between your favourite shows, as Sky Q allows you to record an impressive six episodes at once while watching a seventh. You’ll never miss a moment of action again.

All of these services are easily navigated using voice commands. Simply hold down the voice button on the remote to search for what you want, like “show me football”, “open Netflix” or “go to Sky One”..

Sign up for Sky Q now

What channels are included with Sky TV?

There are hundreds of channels and box sets available on Sky TV plus plenty more with specific add ons.

Below are some of the main channels available with a standard Sky subscription:

Sky One

Sky Atlantic

Gold

Dave

Sky Documentaries

Comedy Central

Fox

Discovery

Sky History

MTV

Sky Nature

National Geographic

Vice

And many more

Sky Sports package channels

With the Sky Sports upgrade you’ll get access to eight Sky Sports HD channels:

Premier League

Football

Cricket

F1

Golf

Action

Arena

Main Event

NFL

Get Sky Sports

Sky Cinema package channels

Watch all your favourites as well as family flicks, new releases and more with a whole host of HD Sky Cinema channels:

Animation

Drama

Premiere

Action

Family

Sci-fi Horror

Comedy

Greats

Select

Disney

Hits

Thriller

Get Sky Cinema

Sky Kids package channels

Keep little ones entertained with all their most loved characters and shows with 5,000 on demand episodes, a kids’ app and 11 dedicated children’s channels:

Disney Channel

Disney XD

Disney Junior

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nick Jr. Too

Nicktoons

Cartoon Network

Cartoonito

Boomerang

Baby TV

Get Sky Kids

What Sky TV packages are available?

If you already have a standard subscription with Sky TV or want to expand on one of the TV deals above, there are a number of add-on packs available to access more channels.

These include:

Sky Sports +£23 a month (usually £30, 18-month contract)

This sports-lovers paradise includes 8 channels, with the biggest and best live events, from live Premier League and Formula 1®, to international cricket and golf majors.

If you don’t want to commit to the 18 months of contract, this package will cost you £30 per month, and if you only like certain sports you can pick one channel such as football or golf for a reduced price.

Get Sky Sports

Sky Cinema +£11 a month (usually £19, 18 month contract)

Previously known as Sky Movies, Sky Cinema is a one stop shop for film fans with a choice of over 1,000 films and new premieres every day. You can watch the movies on the regularly changing themed broadcast channels or browse films for download by genre and collection to watch straight away.

Get Sky Cinema

Sky Kids TV +£5 a month (31 day rolling contract)

This add-on gives you access to 11 dedicated children’s channels including Disney and Nickelodeon, exclusive access to 5,000 + kids downloads and the Sky Kids dedicated app.

Get Sky Kids

Best Sky TV deals

Sky TV and Sky Broadband Superfast

This broadband and TV combination would normally set you back £52 per month. Now, you can get both for a total of £39 a month, which is a saving of £13 every month. This would be as part of an 18 month contract, meaning you would save a total of £234 over the full period.

When you first join, there will also be a one separate one-off setup fee of £29.95 to get you ready to go.

Included in this deal is Sky TV (the latest Sky Q box comes as standard, as does the on-demand Sky Go service), offering over 100 additional channels and 500 binge-worthy box sets.

You’ll also have Sky’s Superfast Broadband plus the Sky Pay As You Talk phone line, which will only charge you for the phone calls you actually make.

Get the Sky deal now

Sky Ultimate TV

Sky Ultimate TV combines Sky TV and box sets with Netflix all in the one place. This means you’ll be able to access Sky channels, catch up TV like BBC iPlayer and streaming service Netflix without paying separately and having to log in to multiple places.

On Sky, there are lots of exciting original programs to watch, from gritty shows like Gangs of London and Save Me Too, to lighter watches with lots of laughs like Brassic and Idris Elba’s In The Long Run 3.

Plus, three new free channels launched in May including Sky History, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries which offer plenty of exciting factual entertainment without additional subscription.

The Sky Ultimate TV option gives you added entertainment with Netflix and catch up TV and should also save you money, as you can access all of the above for one set fee of £25 per month on an 18 month deal. There will be an initial set up fee of £20 to get you set up.

Get the Sky deal now

Sky TV and Sky Sports

Get access to all the great Sky TV content including hundreds of channels and box sets, while keeping up with all the action on every game and match of the season.

You’ll be able to see all 140 Premier League matches in HD as well as all the golf, cricket, NFL, F1 racing and more you can handle, across seven dedicated Sky Sports HD channels.

At the moment, this combination is on offer for a total of just £48 per month for 18 months, plus an initial £20 set up fee.

Get the Sky deal now

Sky TV, Superfast Broadband and Sky Sports

Take your streaming to the next level by combining Sky’s Superfast Broadband with all your Sky TV and Sky Sports content. You’ll have fibre broadband with a speed guarantee included, as well as the Pay As You Talk calls option.

This 18 month deal allows you to save on all three services by paying for them as one streamlined package. The offering would be a flat rate of £62 each month for everything, plus a one off set up fee of £20 to get it all ready to go.

Get the Sky deal now

Advertisement

On all deals above, prices may change during the contract period so for full T&Cs on the above deals, please visit sky.com