Best GAME deals ahead of Black Friday

It’s a great time to be a gamer.

Advertisement

Not only are the PS5 and Xbox Series X getting ever so close to release, but there are a slew of stellar upcoming games to see the generation out – including Godfall, Marvel’s Avengers, and Watch Dogs Legion.

So what better time to get some of the greatest new releases, pre-order the next big gaming craze, or get earlier hits on the cheap – we’ve assembled the best deals available ahead of Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

You can also see our best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals, as well as the price and pre-order guide for the Xbox Series X and S.

Save £20 on Fallout 76

Bethesda

It may have had a divisive launch, but the first multiplayer Fallout game has since had numerous updates giving it a battle royale mode, non-playable characters, and new weapons, locations, enemies, and more. Better yet, you can get this all on a discount:

Save 22 on The Outer Worlds

With the Mass Effect franchise on hold, the critically-acclaimed The Outer Worlds perfectly scratches that sci-fi action RPG itch. The first big DLC expansion The Perils of Gorgon has just launched, so this is a perfect time to grab the game on offer:

Save £15 on The Last of Us Part II

The follow-up to one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, The Last of Us Part II isn’t afraid to take risky story choices and doesn’t hold back when it comes to the reality of a post-apocalyptic world. Divisive to some but heralded by some as the game of a generation to others, it’s a game you have to experience for yourself – especially with a live-action series on the way.

GAME also has an exclusive Standard Plus edition with exclusive artwork, tote bag, keyring, and badge set – for the same price:

Save £15 on Gears 5

With Halo Infinite delayed, Gears is arguably Xbox’s biggest franchise right now. The acclaimed Gears 5 comes with five game modes, including the deepest campaign yet which can be played co-op either split-screen or online. Better yet, the game will run on an Xbox Series X where it will look better than ever.

Save £7 on Borderlands 3

Amazon

A long-awaited sequel, the comic book-themed shooter returns with plenty of guns, humour, and of course, loot. The PC version is also going for a great price:

Save £17 on Rage 2

The aptly-named Rage franchise returns for more Mad Max-esque carnage. Experience gameplay like no other with this first-person shooter/open-world mash-up – now with a discount:

Advertisement

For more gaming discounts see our Nintendo deals page.