Is there a PlayStation 5 event today? Deleted tweet suggests new announcement soon

Sony hasn’t confirmed an announcement is happening today but PlayStation 5 fans think something is coming thanks to a rogue – now deleted – tweet.

The rumour is Sony will make a PS5 announcement on either release date, price and pre-order details today at 3pm BST time.

So far we’ve had no definitive news as to when the PlayStation 5 will be released, apart from a vague ‘Holiday season’ message. Price has also not been confirmed, though the PS5 price has been ‘leaked’ to be around the $499 mark.

Now a deleted tweet from Guildford’s branch of GAME suggests that there’s a PS5 announcement today (9th September).

The tweet, about PS5 pre-orders going live, which would confirm the release date and price if true, read: “Those awaiting preorders and have Ryi. Please standby for updates. PS5 have scheduled an announcement tomorrow so things are about to kick off this week.”

Of course, the tweet could be a mistake and there’s been no official confirmation from Sony, though there had been rumours that today would be the day partly because it marks the 25 year anniversary.

SimplyGames also sent an email out to customers sparking rumours saying the PS5 will be available to pre-order “any day now”.

There’s also the possibility that the event or news is about the VR side of things. A blog post said: “Hey all. Over the next few days, we’re going to spotlight some upcoming games coming to PlayStation VR, including some announcements and updates for previously revealed PS VR titles,” reads a PS blog post.

“And as mentioned, this is all about the games. So to manage expectations, there’ll be no PS5-related news.”

