Best Dell deals ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

There are great offers on all things PC.

Dell logo

Black Friday is soon approaching – and with it the opportunity for some truly great tech deals.

The craze for Apple Watches and AirPods may come and go, but everyone will always need a laptop – and that’s where Dell comes in.

Whether you’re a gamer after the very best graphics, a student looking for a university laptop, or a PC enthusiast eyeing a premium XPS model, there’s truly something for everyone at Dell. Better yet the deals cover the whole range – from fancy two-in-one laptop hybrids to gaming backpacks to old-school desktops.

So to snap up a snazzy new PC ahead of the Black Friday and Prime Day sellouts, here is the best that Dell has to offer.

Laptop Deals

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop
Dell

For those after a good old fashioned laptop, Dell has plenty of offers – here are some of the best:

XPS Deals

Dell
Dell

The XPS line is premium for a reason, boasting the highest resolution displays, exceptional build quality, and powerful features. Many of them also come with a year of Premium Support:

Gaming Deals

Dell
Dell

For the PC gamer, these laptops come with ultra-fast SSDs, extensive storage, and NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics.

Buy New Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop for £849 (save £19.99)

Buy New Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop for £1249 (save £19.99)

Buy Alienware m15 R2 for £1899 (save £169.99)

Student Discounts

Students are eligible to sign up to Dell Advantage for Students, which offers up to 20% off  Dell products throughout your studies. To register you’ll simply need to enter your academic e-mail address on their student page, which once validated will give you a voucher code that can be used on a wide range of Dell products.

Monitor Deals

Dell
Dell

Every good desktop needs a monitor – and Dell has some great LED-backlit LCDs on offer:

PC Accessories Deals

Keyboards, mice, and even backpacks are on offer:

2-in-1 laptop deals

Dell
Dell

If you can’t decide between a tablet or a laptop, then this is the purchase for you – flip to your heart’s content with these 2-in-1 laptops:

