Best Dell deals ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day
There are great offers on all things PC.
Black Friday is soon approaching – and with it the opportunity for some truly great tech deals.
The craze for Apple Watches and AirPods may come and go, but everyone will always need a laptop – and that’s where Dell comes in.
Whether you’re a gamer after the very best graphics, a student looking for a university laptop, or a PC enthusiast eyeing a premium XPS model, there’s truly something for everyone at Dell. Better yet the deals cover the whole range – from fancy two-in-one laptop hybrids to gaming backpacks to old-school desktops.
So to snap up a snazzy new PC ahead of the Black Friday and Prime Day sellouts, here is the best that Dell has to offer.
Laptop Deals
For those after a good old fashioned laptop, Dell has plenty of offers – here are some of the best:
- Buy Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop for £579 (save £69.99)
- Buy New Inspiron 15 7000 Laptop for £699 (save £119.99)
- Buy New Inspiron 14 5000 Laptop for £748.99 (save £69.99)
XPS Deals
The XPS line is premium for a reason, boasting the highest resolution displays, exceptional build quality, and powerful features. Many of them also come with a year of Premium Support:
- Buy New XPS Desktop for £1049 (save £76.27)
- Buy XPS 13 Laptop for £1,149.00 (save £119.99)
- Buy XPS 15 Laptop for £1299 (save £169.99)
Gaming Deals
For the PC gamer, these laptops come with ultra-fast SSDs, extensive storage, and NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics.
Buy New Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop for £849 (save £19.99)
Buy New Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop for £1249 (save £19.99)
Buy Alienware m15 R2 for £1899 (save £169.99)
Student Discounts
Students are eligible to sign up to Dell Advantage for Students, which offers up to 20% off Dell products throughout your studies. To register you’ll simply need to enter your academic e-mail address on their student page, which once validated will give you a voucher code that can be used on a wide range of Dell products.
Monitor Deals
Every good desktop needs a monitor – and Dell has some great LED-backlit LCDs on offer:
- Buy Dell S2721DGF monitor for £390 (save £97.50)
- Buy Dell P2419H monitor for £143.11 (save £73.49)
- Buy Dell SE2216H monitor for £89.94 (save £44.16)
PC Accessories Deals
Keyboards, mice, and even backpacks are on offer:
- Buy Dell Gaming Backpack for £46.48 (save £26.47)
- Buy Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for £78.19 (save £38.81)
- Buy Dell Dock for £181.79 (save £91.58)
2-in-1 laptop deals
If you can’t decide between a tablet or a laptop, then this is the purchase for you – flip to your heart’s content with these 2-in-1 laptops: