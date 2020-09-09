When is the Apple Event September 2020? What to expect from iPhone 12 to iPad

It’s not September without an Apple reveal presentation – and this looks to be one 2020 event that is still going ahead.

Advertisement

While it may be completely virtual this year, the technology giant is pressing on with their annual look at the latest gadgets and gizmos they’ve been cooking up in Silicon Valley, with pretty much all their trademark devices set to receive a 2020 update.

Their big draw is, of course, the long-rumoured iPhone 12, said to come with an all-new design, 5G connectivity, and a LIDAR sensor. Traditionally revealed at Apple’s September event for immediate release, it has been confirmed that the smartphone line has been delayed this year – so it’s up in the air whether or not we’ll see a peek at Apple’s iconic mobile at all.

However, that’s not to say there won’t be plenty of exciting new tech to geek out over. The event’s name ‘Time Flies’ tactfully suggests that a new Apple Watch will be the focus of the presentation, as well as a new iPad Air, AirTags, and a mysterious ‘One More Thing’ reveal. This is all, of course, just in time for Black Friday 2020 – always a great time to get the latest Apple tech on offer.

So strap in Apple aficionados, tech lovers, and iPhone users alike – it’s going to be a big one.

When is Apple Event 2020?

Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ September event will take place on 15th September at 6pm UK Time (1pm ET/10am PT).

The presentation will be livestreamed from both Apple’s website and Apple’s YouTube channel. Apple TV users can also watch the event through the TV app.

iPhone 12

Amazon

Ah, the never-ending cycle of next-gen iPhone rumours. Apple has revealed next-to-nothing about the iPhone 12 line-up, but that hasn’t stopped a steady succession of leaks, hearsay and speculation.

Rumours suggest that Apple will launch four iPhones for the first time, with the two premium models sporting a LIDAR sensor that maps out the physical environment for better pictures and camera effects. However, all four models are thought to have new features such as a super-speedy new A14 processor, 5G capability and a new squared-off design. There have also been reports of new colours for the iPhone 12 as well as a surprising price leak.

However, Apple CFO Luca Maestri announced in July that the iPhone 12 will be released a few weeks later than usual. This puts the smartphone on track for an October 2020 release – and means it may well miss its traditional September reveal event for the first time if rumours are to be believed. However, even without its flagship device, Apple has plenty up their sleeves to reveal…

Check out our guide to the best iPhone to buy in 2020 and iPhone 11 deals.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple

With Apple’s September 2020 event being marketed as ‘Time Flies’, it seems a new Apple Watch may well replace the iPhone 12 as the centrepiece of their reveal presentation.

Almost certainly called the Apple Watch Series 6 – Apple likes their numbers – Apple’s latest wearable technology is rumoured to include a focus on health features, including blood oxygen level detection and better ECG capabilities for improved heart rate monitoring. There’ll also be a faster processor, sleep tracking capabilities and, of course, all-new colour and case combinations.

Interestingly, rumours are also abounding that Apple is set to release a new lower-end Apple Watch, which would replace the still-popular Apple Watch Series 3. Details are scarce but expect an option similar to the iPhone SE – an older device model with a faster processor and a few new features for a cheaper price.

Can’t wait for the Series 6? We’ve rounded up some of the Apple Watch deals in a full list.

iPad Air 4

Apple has a few iPad lines on the go now, but its the popular mid-range Air series that looks to be getting an upgrade.

Very little is known about the iPad Air 4 and even rumours are inconclusive, but likely new features include an 11-inch screen, a faster processor and four stereo speakers on the rear. There is also speculation that the iPad Air 4 could ditch the home button and move to FaceID like the recent iPhones, and may even follow the lead of the iPad Pro and swap the lightning charger to USB-C.

Overall expect the new iPad Air to borrow a few of the iPad Pro’s features, including a new design reminiscent of the high-end tablet including slim bezels for a greater emphasis on the screen.

Apple AirTags

Some brand new hardware coming from Apple, Apple AirTags are tracker accessories that work much like the existing Tiles. The idea is that you clip the tag to a valuable – e.g. a wallet or bag – and then the tag can then be tracked via BlueTooth on an iOS app, similar to the ‘Find My iPhone’ feature.

This being Apple, however, AirTags are rumoured to do far more than track nearby items. There is rumoured to be an AR mode, allowing misplaced AirTags to appear on your camera as balloons, as well as a ‘Lost Mode’ that can use other iPhones to find items out of range.

AirTags have been rumoured since 2019 and were accidentally confirmed by Apple in a support video in April 2020, suggesting a release can’t be too far off – with no better time than the accompanying launch of the iPhone 12.

What could Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ be?

All Apple veterans know that the best events have ‘one more thing’ for the grand finale.

Popularised by Steve Jobs as far back as 1999, Apple has a history of seemingly finishing their presentations, only to reappear with a surprise – and often big – new announcement. Recent examples include the first Apple Watch in 2014, and Apple Music in 2015.

Since the passing of Steve Jobs ‘One More Thing’ is only used by Apple occasionally, and given the disruption caused by COVID-19, there may well not be a surprise extra announcement this year. But just in case, here are a few candidates:

Apple AirTags

While a new Apple Watch and iPad Air are all but confirmed for the event, the Apple AirTags are more of an outside bet, so they may well be saved as the big reveal – especially as ‘One More Thing’ is usually reserved for brand new hardware as opposed to next-generation updates.

Apple Glasses

Apple’s long-gestating answer to Google Glass, Apple Glasses are thought to be AR smart glasses that could display information on the lenses. A few leaks have suggested they could launch with the iPhone 12, and they would make a great ‘One More Thing’ announcement – though this tech is generally still thought to be a few years off.

Apple AirPower

AirPower was announced years ago as a wireless charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, only for the device to be quietly cancelled before launch. It seems Apple couldn’t quite get the tech working, but are reportedly working on a less ambitious version – and with the iPhone 12 rumoured to not include a charger, now would be a perfect time to announce a new AirPower.

Advertisement

For more news, visit our Technology hub. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide for the latest schedule.