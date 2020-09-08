Xbox Series X and Series S price and release date revealed

Well, it took them long enough! After months of speculation and many a refresh of internet pages by technology and video games fans to find any new details, it appears as though we now know not only the price and Xbox Series X release date, but the smaller more budget-friendly Series S too!

Advertisement

We’ve broken down what the leaks revealed below.

Xbox Series S

Let’s start with the console that Microsoft has officially confirmed the details of, the, slightly strange looking, Xbox Series S which has been heralded as the smallest Xbox ever. The disc-less, digital-only, budget version of the Xbox One X is due to be released on November 10th and will cost £249 for us here in the UK ($299 if you’re based stateside).

Whilst the digital-only aspect of it will rule this one out for those who were looking forward to playing 4K blu-rays, or any disc-based products, it is perfect for those who want to enter the next generation of gaming at a cheaper price – particularly if you like to buy all your games digitally so that you can save on shelf space.

Read More: Video game releases 2020 – by date and console

When it comes to the specs for this, that is still awaiting confirmation with Microsoft promising that they will reveal all “soon”. With a release date just over two-months away and retailers looking to start pre-orders as soon as possible, expect to hear a lot more about this in the coming days.

Xbox Series X

Microsoft

Now for the one that all Xbox fans have been waiting for. Nothing official has been announced yet as to when this will release or how much it will cost but again, look for news to come out any day now.

The most recent leaks though do seem concrete with many saying that November 10th will also be the date that the X launches. We are inclined to go with this too as it seems extremely unlikely that Microsoft would choose different release dates for two of its next-generation consoles.

As for the price, this is still murky for those of us in the UK. In America, $499 seems to be all but officially confirmed now and while we would like to think that will translate to around £449 over here, it is seeming more and more likely that we will have a price tag of £499. We’ll be keeping a close eye on all news and rumours until something is officially said over at our Xbox Series X price guide and we will update it as soon as we know more.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.