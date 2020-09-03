How much will the Xbox Series X cost? Price rumours and leaks

After seven long years of speculation, leaks, and theories, Microsoft is finally set to launch the Xbox Series X.

After a flurry of online presentations and digital events we have learnt the design, specs and upcoming games of the Xbox Series X – now there’s just a little matter or the price.

Both Microsoft and their competitor Sony are staying tight-lipped on the cost issue – but a few leaks and rumours give us a good idea of what to expect.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost?

Most rumours and analysts put the Xbox Series X at around $499, or £449 for the UK market. This would make sense – this is similar to the estimated price of the PS5, and only a tad higher than the £429 launch price of the Xbox One.

However, a retail leak put the price at an eye-watering $599 – one of the most expensive console prices in recent memory. Sony received backlash after launching the 60GB PS3 at that price, so it remains to be seen if the cost will indeed go that high or if it was just a placeholder.

Some good news, however, is that Microsoft is rumoured to be releasing a cheaper variant called the Xbox Series S. Much like the current Xbox One X and Xbox One S options, the Xbox Series S would likely be a lower-spec option – but is expected to be at least £100 cheaper.

If you’re after an Xbox Series X bargain, then there’s every chance of an Xbox Series X Black Friday deal.

Should I wait for the Xbox Series X?

If you want you can buy an Xbox One now:

While now is a great time to get a cheap Xbox One and play some truly great games, the Xbox Series X will be out imminently and boasts features such as a high-speed SSD and ray tracing. Alternatively, the Xbox One price will sink even lower following the launch of the Xbox Series X.

For more tech news check out our Technology section.