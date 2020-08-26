Best mobile phone deals and contracts ahead of Black Friday 2020

With so many retailers and networks out there, it can often be pretty difficult to know whether you are getting a decent deal on your mobile phone contract or not.

And while upcoming shopping events like Black Friday cause falling prices across the mobile phone sector, it can still be challenge to decipher a genuine bargain.

Below, we’ve done our best to find the mobile phone deals and contracts that are worth your time (and money) to ensure you don’t have to wait for the discounts.

For those of us who can’t wait until November, here are the best mobile phone deals and contracts available right now.

Best mobile phone deals and contracts ahead of Black Friday

Best EE deals

EE is the largest mobile operating network in the UK and always has a collection of offers on the go. Some of the best deals at the moment include a £300 saving on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB when you swap in a working Samsung phone (does specify models) and no upfront costs. Alternatively, you can get a free ASUS Chromebook or 43-inch Toshiba TV when you buy a Google Pixel 4 or OPPO A74.

Best Vodafone deals

Carphone Warehouse is offering an array of discounted Vodafone contracts that are offering extra data at no added cost. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google and OPPO all have models that benefit from the deal.

Best iD Mobile deals

Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile are a low-cost network that consistently has a range of Pay Monthly and SIM-only contract deals. Savings can be found on Apple and Samsung at the moment and many of the offers start with the low upfront cost of just £9.99.

Best Three deals

Three’s current mobile phone contract deals include a range of free benefits such as free Spotify and YouTube Premium. It is also a great network to consider if you are often travelling because Three was voted the Best Network for Roaming at the uSwitch Mobile Awards 2020.

Best Virgin deals

All of the plans below come with unlimited texts and minutes, and then varying data depending on your usage. The best offers include a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a monthly contract, and a saving of £180 on a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plan.

Best 02 deals

O2 is renowned for throwing in freebies with its plans so it is no surprise that the network’s current deals offer more than the typical unlimited data package. Customers buying Pay Monthly contracts from O2 are able to claim a bunch of free subscriptions to the likes of Disney+, Audible, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.