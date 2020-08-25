Best Very deals ahead of Black Friday

Only launching in 2009, Very is comparatively a baby in the world of online retail.

However, Very’s discounts are certainly not as small as their age – with deals on everything from tech to furniture to home appliances to furniture.

Ahead of the surefire chaos that will be Black Friday, here are some stress-free deals available now.

Up to 30% off electricals

Electricals and tech always see some of the best deals – and Very currently has a very generous 30 per cent discount on some huge products. So whether you’re after the latest smartphone, a new home appliance, trendy wireless earphones, or just a massive TV, Very has you covered.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below, or you can see their entire list of electrical deals.

Up to £150 back with Apple Products

Apple

Very is currently offering credit back on selected Apple products. This applies when select 9 months Buy Now Pay Later at checkout and then enter the code Q4RXM in the promo box. This includes top products such as the iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, and iPad 7th gen with up to £150 available on some products. Representative 39.9 per cent APR variable.

20 per cent back on Divans and Mattresses

A similar deal is taking place with bedding, with 20 per cent off all divans and mattresses worth £199 or more. Again this is only available with the 9 months Buy Now Pay Later plan – enter Q4RXP at the checkout and 20% of the price will be credited to your account by 8th October 2020 or your dispatch date. Representative 39.9 per cent APR variable.

See the full list of divans and mattresses available here.

Samsung deals

Very currently has deals going on the popular Samsung Galaxy range – so whether you’re shopping for a new mobile, tablet, watch or a newfangled “phablet”, there are discounts all round.

Fashion Essentials

Very has some deals going on fashion – perfect as the autumn wardrobe kicks in.

