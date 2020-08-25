Best LEGO deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday
Brick-by-brick instructions to get the best LEGO deals around.
Is there a more timeless toy brand around than Lego?
The interlocking toy bricks have been captivating children the world over since 1949, and seem to have recreated every major film, TV show and national landmark known to man.
As with every year, Lego is sure to be a must-have item during the Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday rush, but there’s no time to wait until then to get that coveted Lego Death Star – we have the best deals available right now. Just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!
LEGO.com
It’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates often. Currently, you can a free mini Avengers tower with Marvel purchases over £75, which even includes a little lego Robert Downey Jr.
However, there are still several deals for non-Marvel fans (gasp!). See below:
- Buy Lego Star Wars Action Battle Hoth Generator Attack for £17.49 (save 30 per cent)
- Buy Lego Star Wars Action Battle Echo Base Defence for £46.74 (save 15 per cent)
- Buy Buzz and Woody’s Carnival Mania for £38.24 (save 15 per cent)
- Buy Lego Star Wars Visual Dictionary for £14.39 (save 20 per cent)
- Buy Lego Star Wars Notebook with Gel Pen for £12.79 (save 20 per cent)
- Buy The Lego Movie 2 Wyldstyle Alarm Clock for £17.49 (save 30 per cent)
- Buy The Lego Movie 2 Wyldstyle Minifigure Link Watch for £13.99 (save 30 per cent)
- Buy The Lego Movie 2 Lucy Keyring for £1.99 (save 50 per cent)
Smyths
Smyths has some great deals on classic Lego City and Technic sets:
- Buy the LEGO Technic Car Transporter 2 in 1 Truck Set for £119.99 (save £5)
- Buy the LEGO City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set for £149.99 (save £20)
- Buy the LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center Sea Life Vet Set for £43.99 (save £4)
- Buy the LEGO Technic Pull Back Dragster Car to Hot Rod 2in1 Set for £14.99 (save £3)
Argos
Argos have the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets, and are also running a competition where you can win four Lego Mario kits, a Nintendo Switch, and four games.
They’re also running a 2 for £15 deal on the following sets:
- Buy the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Model Toy Car for £13.00
- LEGO Creator Deep Sea Creatures Toy Shark Playset for £12.00
- Buy the LEGO DOTS Rainbow Jewellery Stand DIY Craft Set for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO Ninjago Legacy Jungle Raider Building Set for £9.00
- Buy the LEGO Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack Building Set for £13.00
Amazon
Amazon has a good mix of Duplo, Star Wars, and Creator lego – including a 41cm high Burj Khalifa replica for anyone feeling brave…
- Buy the LEGO DUPLO Cargo Train for Toddlers for £99.99
- Buy the LEGO Star Wars Wookiee Gunship for £27.95
- Buy the LEGO Construction Police Helicopter in Bag for £4.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator: Log Cabin for £112.49
- Buy the LEGO Architecture: Empire State Building for £76.95
- Buy the LEGO Architecture: Burj Khalifa for £179.99
John Lewis
For those who like a challenge, the absolutely huge 4784 piece LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer has £100 off at John Lewis for a total of £549.99. The monstrous set is over 1 metre long and 66cm wide and comes with an attachable Tantive IV starship perfect for recreating the start of A New Hope.
It’s the largest LEGO set ever made – though the honour of the most pieces still goes to the LEGO Millennium Falcon with 7,500.
