Best LEGO deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Is there a more timeless toy brand around than Lego?

The interlocking toy bricks have been captivating children the world over since 1949, and seem to have recreated every major film, TV show and national landmark known to man.

As with every year, Lego is sure to be a must-have item during the Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday rush, but there’s no time to wait until then to get that coveted Lego Death Star – we have the best deals available right now. Just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!

LEGO.com

It’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates often. Currently, you can a free mini Avengers tower with Marvel purchases over £75, which even includes a little lego Robert Downey Jr.

However, there are still several deals for non-Marvel fans (gasp!). See below:

Smyths

Smyths has some great deals on classic Lego City and Technic sets:

Argos

Lego

Argos have the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets, and are also running a competition where you can win four Lego Mario kits, a Nintendo Switch, and four games.

They’re also running a 2 for £15 deal on the following sets:

Amazon

Amazon has a good mix of Duplo, Star Wars, and Creator lego – including a 41cm high Burj Khalifa replica for anyone feeling brave…

John Lewis

For those who like a challenge, the absolutely huge 4784 piece LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer has £100 off at John Lewis for a total of £549.99. The monstrous set is over 1 metre long and 66cm wide and comes with an attachable Tantive IV starship perfect for recreating the start of A New Hope.

It’s the largest LEGO set ever made – though the honour of the most pieces still goes to the LEGO Millennium Falcon with 7,500.

