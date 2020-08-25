Best GAME deals ahead of Black Friday

It’s a great time to be a gamer.

Not only are the PS5 and Xbox Series X getting ever so close to release, but there are a slew of stellar upcoming games to see the generation out – including Godfall, Marvel’s Avengers, and Gods and Monsters.

So what better time to get some of the greatest new releases, pre-order the next big gaming craze, or get earlier hits on the cheap – we’ve assembled the best deals available ahead of Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

You can also see our best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals, as well as whether or not the PS5 and Xbox Series X will see Black Friday deals.

Get 2 Lego Games for £30

Everyone loves a good lego game – whether it’s blowing up a LEGO death star or playing as your favourite Marvel Minifigures, there’s no shortage of films that have received the humorous co-op LEGo video game adaptation. Take your pick from Harry Potter, the Hobbit, DC Super-Villains and more:

Save £22 on Doom Eternal

One of the biggest hit of the year so far, Doom Eternal has only been out a few months and already seeing good deals. One of gaming’s oldest and most beloved franchises, Doom sees players once again shooting, slashing and slicing their way through demons to save Earth from Hell once again.

Buy Doom Eternal on Xbox One for £27.99

Buy Doom Eternal on PS4 for £27.99

Buy Doom Eternal on PS4 for £24.99

Save £20 on Final Fantasy VII Remake

A long-awaited remake of one of the most beloved games of the 90s, Cloud’s classic adventure now has all the spit and polish of a 2020 release with an updated battle system and 4K support. GAME has the deluxe edition on offer, including a soundtrack CD, in-game DLC, a collectible steelbook case, and a book of the game’s concept art.

Save £15 on Nioh 2

A prequel to original game Nioh, this follow-up takes you to 1500s Japan where you fight monsters, men, and spirits alike. This exclusive special edition also comes with a collectible steel-book case, Nioh 2 season pass, and a book of concept art.

Save £4 on Playstation Hits

The Last of US and God of War are two of the greatest Playstation games of the last decade, with 10/10 reviews across the board. So whether you’re hacking down infected or literal gods, you can now do it that little bit cheaper – with collectible covers too.

Save £5 on Turtle Beach headsets

Everyone knows that the pros use gaming headphones – for online shooters especially, this can be the difference between life or death. It also doesn’t hurt to look good while doing it either with these snazzy Turtle Beach Recon designs.

