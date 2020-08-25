Best Apple Watch deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Once upon a time watches could only be used to show the time – and, if you were really clever, maybe even set an alarm.

Advertisement

No longer – smartwatches are now wearable extensions of your mobile, allowing you to communicate with the world without so much as looking at your phone.

The Apple Watch was key in bringing these smartwatches into the mainstream and are one of the best-selling wearable devices ever – so to get in on this stylish smart tech, we have a list of the very best Apple Watch deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

For a snazzy new iPhone that syncs with your Apple Watch, see our best iPhone 11 deals as well as the best iPhone 11 cases.

Apple Watch Series 5

The latest iteration of the Apple Watch line, there’s not much the Series 5 can’t do. With a 30 per cent larger screen than the Series 4 and an always-on retina display, it looks good while you make calls, text, and use apps. It’s also the ultimate fitness companion being completely swim-proof, with a built-in GPS tracker and electrical heart sensor.

It can also stream music and audiobooks, allow you to pay using Apple Wallet, and has a working compass. Oh, and it tells the time.

You have to make some decisions when buying an Apple Watch – a 40mm or 44mm strap size, and whether you want to pay extra to connect to a mobile network.

Deals

Apple Watch Series 4

For those after a cheaper option, the Series 4 still packs plenty of punch. With a processor twice as fast and a speaker twice as loud as the Series 3, the smartwatch also boasts an automatic workout detection, Siri shortcuts and haptic feedback.

It also has great health benefits – the Series 3 has an improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection, with the ability for Emergency SOS if needed. Not content with doing all that, the Apple Watch can also act as a wearable ECG, providing notifications for low and high heartbeat.

Deals:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple

While an older model, the Apple Watch Series 3 can go for some great value prices. This edition still comes with a retina display, the ability to store music, podcasts, and books, as well as being able to make calls, text, and ask Siri. It also supports Apple Pay, Maps, the App Store, Emergency SOS, notifications, and more. Phew.

Fitness buffs will get a kick out of the Series 3 – it has GPS capability, an optical heart sensor and is splash-proof, all while recording your workout metrics to the decimal.

Advertisement

Black Friday is always a great time to buy smart tech – last year the Apple Watch Series 3 went for its lowest ever price of £185 at eBay.