Best SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday

Three SIM-only deals

Three are currently doing a great deal on their Unlimited data SIM. Get a 5G ready SIM with unlimited data, minutes and texts for £22 a month for 24 months. The best part? The first 6 months are half price – so you’re only paying £11 a month for unlimited data.

For those who prefer not to be tied down, the 6 months half price deal also applies to their £26 a month unlimited data sim on a 12-month plan (so £13 a month at first), or their £12 a month 4GB 24-month plan also has six months half price (so £6 a month at first).

It’s not quite unlimited, but you can get a whopping 100GB data for £18 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.

For those who find 8GB data to be plenty, that is available for £9 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.

VOXI SIM-only deals

The great thing about VOXI is that all their plans have ‘Endless Social Media‘ – so you can browse social media apps without using data. They’re also not tied to a contract – so you cancel anytime.

VOXI has a choice of data options all the way up to unlimited, but their best value deal is currently 12GB data for £12. It also comes with unlimited calls and texts and free European roaming.

iD SIM-only deals

iD also offers 30-day rolling contracts – so you can cancel any month you like, or opt for more/less data. All their plans come with unlimited minutes and texts, roaming and data rollover:

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty also offers monthly rolling contracts, with no credit checks and unlimited minutes and texts:

They also have plans which give money back for unused data:

EE SIM-only deals

EE has a few SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday. The big one is free 6 months Apple Music, Britbox, or MTV Play with selected 24-month contracts – they come with 100GB data for £20 a month or a massive 200GB data for £23 a month.

For those after unlimited 5G data, their £35 a month 18-month contract comes with swappable benefits of the BT Sport Ultimate App, Roaming, Britbox, or Prime Video.

See what EE are planning for Black Friday with our EE Black Friday 2020 deals page.

Virgin SIM-only deals

All Virgin’s SIM-only plans come with unlimited texts and minutes, data rollover, and data-free messaging.

For more news, visit our Technology section.