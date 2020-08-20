Best smart TV stick deals ahead of Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day

There are now more ways than ever to enjoy your favourite shows. While the latest smart TVs offer an abundance of apps and capabilities, there are other ways to replicate some of these features without trading in your current telly for a pricier model.

Advertisement

Smart TV sticks are pocket-sized devices which plug into the back of your television and stream all your subscribed content and apps to the big screen. There are three main devices; the Amazon Fire Stick, the Now TV Stick and the Roku smart stick.

If want to know more about how they work or are looking for a break down on the different devices, we’ve got a guide to which is the best smart TV stick for you.

The Google Chromecast works in a slightly different way to TV smart sticks and we explain what the Google Chromecast is and have found the best Google Chromecast deals for you, too.

Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale events are expected to offer some great savings later this year. Traditionally, technology has been one of the most lucrative areas to grab some great deals.

Below, we have found the best smart TV stick deals and bundles on the three main devices to give you a taste of what is to come at these events and help you get your hands on one for the best price.

The best smart TV stick deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020

Best price Roku smart stick deals

Amazon

The Roku Express device is the standard HD TV stick and the Premiere is the 4K quality version. The Roku Streaming Stick+ then offers additional voice control.

Roku Express HD

Roku Premiere HD 4K

Roku Streaming Stick+

Best price Amazon Fire Stick and deals

Amazon

Amazon Fire Stick (standard)

Amazon Fire 4K Stick

Best price Now TV Stick deals

NOW Stick only

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Sky Cinema Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, 1 month Entertainment & 1 DAY Sports Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, Entertainment & Sports Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 5 Months Kids Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Sky Sports Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 3 month Sky Cinema Pass