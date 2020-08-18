EE Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale

With the fastest 4G network in the UK – and with greater 5G coverage than its competitors – EE is the network of choice for many.

Advertisement

And there’s not a much better time to join the bandwagon than Black Friday 2020 when you’ll be able to get a swanky new mobile with more data than you’ll ever need for minimal cost.

So whether it’s iPhone, Android, or just a sim for your Nokia brick, we’ve got all the best deals covered.

Best EE deals from last year

Fonehouse had one of the best EE deals last year which included a free Nintendo Switch:

What to expect from Argos on Black Friday

Another year, another cycle of mobile phones. Expect the upgraded counterparts of last year’s models to be featured heavily in the deals this year – namely the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Google Pixel 4, the new iPhone SE, and the upcoming iPhone 12.

5G is becoming standard with phones released this year – so look out for 5G phones and sims on offer if you fancy a network speed boost.

However, if you don’t want to shell out for a new release and are happy with an older model, there will be plenty of offers available – last year there were deals on phones as far back as the iPhone 8.

As with last year, there’s a good chance of getting a free console bundled into your phone contract (though we wouldn’t hold your breath for a PS5 or Xbox Series X).

EE phones have been sold recently with 6 months free Apple Music and 3 months free BT Sport, which will likely continue into Black Friday.

Deals are yet to be revealed – but traditionally the best mobile discounts have come from the following retailers.

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Amazon

Amazon was one of the earliest adopters of Black Friday in the UK and always start their lightning deals long before the big day – expect deals on all sorts of products, specifically Amazon devices such as Kindles, Fire Tablets, Fire Sticks, and Alexas. Look out for discounts on their subscription services too, including Prime Membership, Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited.

Argos

Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, with great deals on brands such as LEGO, Play-doh, and Frozen for ten weeks. As a sweet bonus, Sainsbury’s shoppers can use your Nectar points there too.

Apple

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as deals on iPads, and MacBooks. The already budget iPhone SE will likely see some of the lowest prices going for a newly released iPhone, while the rumoured iPhone 12 will see its first dramatic discount following its launch.

John Lewis

John Lewis always has some big tech deals – with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually has up to 50% off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more. Expect a big focus on TVs and consoles, and better yet all products are covered by their Price Match Promise.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.