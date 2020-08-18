Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale
Your guide to Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday deals for 2019 - our top picks.
Carphone Warehouse always has some of the best deals around – and Black Friday 2020 will likely be no exception.
Whether it’s a free console, a subscription to a streaming service or just a good discount, the mobile phone retailer knows how to provide value for money during the sales.
The retailer tends to wait until the big day to reveal its deals, but looking at last year’s offers we can get a fair idea of what to expect.
Best Carphone Warehouse deals from last year
Carphone Warehouse went big with their deals last year – including a free Nintendo Switch:
- Carphone Warehouse offered a free Nintendo Switch Lite with selected phone contracts, including iPhone and Android.
- They’re also offered a year’s Apple TV+ subscription with certain Apple devices.
- The latest Apple models came with £50 off on a new SIM-free iPhone 11 Pro Max.
- The Apple iPhone 11 was available on Vodafone £33 for 24 months with a £99 upfront cost and 60GB data.
- One Samsung Galaxy S10 Vodafone deal came with 60GB for £37 monthly. The best part? There’s no upfront payment.
- A SIM free Samsung Galaxy S10e went for £499.99 instead of £669.99.
What to expect from Carphone Warehouse on Black Friday
Expect to see similar deals from last year, except on the newest generation of mobiles – such as the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Google Pixel 4a and the upcoming iPhone 12.
5G truly hit the mainstream this year with widespread support from all the new releases – so look out for 5G capable phones and sims for ultra-fast data speeds.
With the release of the new budget iPhone SE earlier this year, expecting to see some uncommonly low prices for a newly released iPhone.
If you’d rather not shell out for a brand new model, then there will still be plenty of deals available – last year there were discounts on phones going back as far as the iPhone 8.
Carphone Warehouse currently has bundles offering AirPods, AKG earphones, and GOJI power banks – by Black Friday a bigger bundle is likely, possibly involving another console.
You can shop Carphone Warehouse through Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too.
What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?
Amazon
Amazon was one of the earliest adopters of Black Friday in the UK and always start their lightning deals long before the big day – expect deals on all sorts of products, specifically Amazon devices such as Kindles, Fire Tablets, Fire Sticks, and Alexas. Look out for discounts on their subscription services too, including Prime Membership, Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited.
Argos
Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, with great deals on brands such as LEGO, Play-doh, and Frozen for ten weeks. As a sweet bonus, Sainsbury’s shoppers can use your Nectar points there too.
Apple
Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as deals on iPads, and MacBooks. The already budget iPhone SE will likely see some of the lowest prices going for a newly released iPhone, while the rumoured iPhone 12 will see its first dramatic discount following its launch.
John Lewis
John Lewis always has some big tech deals – with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.
EE
EE gave out free Nintendo Switches in some bundles last year, and may well give away a similar product this year. They are also releasing several bundles with BT Sport and Apple Music subscriptions. Either way, expect deals on the iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more.
Currys PC World
Currys PC World usually has up to 50% off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more. Expect a big focus on TVs and consoles, and better yet all products are covered by their Price Match Promise.
