Cheapest Google Chromecast deals ahead of Black Friday

If you don’t have the latest smart TV, you can replicate some of the handy functions you’d expect from one on your existing television, using the Google Chromecast.

The Chromecast smart device plugs into the back of your TV and allows you to stream directly from your smartphone, tablet or laptop. This means you can wirelessly view services like Netflix on the bigger screen without needing to upgrade to a smart TV – and wave goodbye to complicated HDMI cable sets ups.

You can stream music and other content through compatible apps from your smartphone to the screen. It can also operate with Google Home devices for handsfree voice control (see the best Google Home deals).

The device works with any Android or Apple smartphone, as well as tablets and PCs, and you can continue to use them as normal while Chromecast streams on the TV in the background.

While the standard Chromecast offers all of the above, the Chromecast Ultra is the high-end version of the device offering smoother streaming, less buffering and 4K Ultra HD. If you have a 4K TV, this might be a better option for top quality viewing, although there is a higher price point to reflect the upgrade.

You can find out more about what Google Chromecast is as well as how to watch Disney+ on Chromecast with our helpful guides.

The Google Chromecast is available from a range of retailers. For this reason, there are often competitive offers and deals available if you know where to look. Later this year, the Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day sale events are expected to launch with huge savings available across the board. Traditionally, tech is one of the best categories for amazing deals across Amazon, Google, Apple and more.

Below, we’ve found the most up to date prices you can expect to get the Google Chromecast right now. We’ve also found some of the best smart TV sticks to buy including the best Now TV stick deals and the best Amazon Fire Stick deals.

Check out some of the cheapest Google Chromecast deals available now for a taste of what to expect later this year.

The best price standard Google Chromecast deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The best price Google Chromecast Ultra deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

