When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? Potential deals and postponed date

Like so many things this year, the global pandemic has thrown Amazon Prime Day 2020 into question. With non-essential shops closed on the high-street, demand for deliveries online rocketed. This meant higher workload for warehouse and delivery staff while some big-name retailers like TK Maxx shut up both their high-street and online stores completely.

Advertisement

Since stores in the UK have been able to open again (with social distancing measures in place), there has been increased speculation about when Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be able to take place. This has been much debated since rumours earlier in the year that Amazon Prime Day was cancelled.

Here’s everything you need to know about the online shopping event and when you might be able to get your hands on those Amazon Prime Day deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an online sale available for a limited time period, similar to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The difference is that the Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members.

Only those who have an Amazon Prime account (including during a free trial) will be able to access the deals on offer.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Historically, Amazon Prime Day has always been held in July, with last year’s event taking place from 15th to the 16th of the month.

Due to the many complications of the pandemic, including pressure on warehouses and households being more careful with cash, Amazon Prime Day 2020 looked set to be delayed indefinitely and potentially even cancelled.

However, current rumours suggest that the event will be taking place at a delayed time on a yet-to-be-confirmed date in October, meaning buyers should be able to access Amazon Prime Day deals in the not too distant future.

Following leaked meeting notes, it initially appeared that the event would be postponed until August, but it seems to have been pushed back again as events around the pandemic have unfolded. Now, Amazon have reportedly emailed third-party sellers to prepare them for a placeholder date in October, saying that the official date will be confirmed closer to the time.

While Amazon are yet to announce the exact date, this is currently looking like the most likely month for the event to take place. Speculation around the exact day in October is ongoing. At the moment, rumours point towards Prime Day potentially taking place on 5 October as this is a Monday, the day of the week the event has typically taken place.

There are only really a few options as Amazon picks a Monday, they’re as follows:

Monday, 5th October

Monday, 12th October

Monday, 19th October

Monday, 26th October

Remember you can always browse Amazon’s Deals of the Day and limited time Lightning Deals in the meantime and we will update as and when we know more.

Why is Amazon Prime Day postponed this year?

Amazon has said that “Prime Day 2020 has not been announced” aka it was postponed. We keep checking for updates on this so will keep you posted.

Prime Day normally falls in July, but it became apparent that this had been pushed back in April when Reuters reported that it was looking like “at least August”. The Wall Street Journal in May then exclusively reported that September was looking like a likely candidate for Prime Day’s new date thanks to the pandemic.

Of course, there hasn’t always been an Amazon Prime Day. The company doesn’t usually announce the date until a few weeks ahead of the event when it starts to tease some of the deals. Any early indicators are still a way off then if the new date is in October.

Amazon Prime Day v Black Friday

This is a hard one. You’ll see a lot of prices drop on Amazon Prime Day, but then they will also drop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So to buy or not to buy?

Amazon Prime Day is usually earlier in the year – which means you get a nice three or four month break before Black Friday. This year, because both events are so close together you may want to ponder the deals a bit more.

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals

What will be on sale? The Amazon Prime Day deals list is the best way of knowing what will be on sale, but it’s all a mystery before they actually go live. They usually do follow a pattern though. The best Prime Day 2020 deals will usually be on tech and Amazon’s devices like Kindle deals, Echo price drops and Fire TV.

You also get laptop deals as well as a few offers on Chromebooks, Windows laptops and Macbooks.

4k TVs are also worth looking at too, and the Ring doorbell.

Apple

How to shop well on Amazon Prime Day 2020

1. Check deals pages

With all the deals available on Amazon Prime Day it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing. We’ll break down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you. Check back nearer the time.

2. Sign up to Prime

Amazon started Prime Day back in 2015 as a tool to up subscriptions to Amazon Prime. To get access you need to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial. You get two days free shipping and Prime Video access as part of that. You can get even faster shipping in some cities too.

3. Create your wish list

Get creating it now. That way you know what you want, what to watch, and whether the price has dropped.

4. Get the deals when they’re hot

The best deals usually are snapped up pretty quick. Decide what you want and then get the deal when it drops.

How many Prime Days have there been?

This year would be the sixth Amazon Prime Day event, with the first taking place in 2015. It reportedly began as a marketing experiment to increase sales over summer. Last year, the event reportedly outsold the preceding Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with members spending big on cut-price Amazon Prime Day deals.

Sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial

Advertisement

Browse Deals of the Day on Amazon