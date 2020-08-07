Fortnite Horror Map Codes for August 2020 – creative scary maps guide
Ok so it's not Halloween but there's plenty of scary content over in Fortnite Creative
Nope, still not Halloween yet, even if the year has zoomed by us, but that doesn’t mean there’s no scary content about – take Fortnite Creative and the horror maps for example.
There’s a ton of maps ready to make you shiver and send chills up the old spine.
The horror map codes guide looks at the maps that you can play alone or with others to create that spooky ghostly atmosphere to your gameplay.
We’ve not gone full horror SAW style, so calm down – think more Fright Night.
How to use a Fortnite Creative Code
Load up the game and you get three options on what to play:
- Save the World
- Battle Royal
- Creative
Click Creative, Play then CREATE – don’t start a server if you are playing alone.
When loaded you will see an Orange Rift that takes you to islands that allows you to create custom maps. That’s not for now, it’s just cool. Look around for the featured portals and Fortnite will take you to a custom portal area. Find the portals with the console in front and you are ready to interact.
Fortnite Horror Map Codes
- Quiet Place: 3739-2232-6062
- Carnival Escape: 2385-3342-5568
- ScareCrow Chapter 1: 5681-8991-7850
- ScareCrow Chapter 2: 3759-4482-8202
- ScareCrow Chapter 3: 9963-6116-5050
- Lost in the Unknown (1 – 2 Players): 5312-0287-8262
- Oliver Japanese Horror Map: 5279-5436-2390
- Alverton Hills: Livingston: 2951-2235-6812
- Pine City: Afterlife: 8974-6823-3966
- Halloween Story: 9312-2909-8471
- Paranoia Tantrum 2: 1520-4763-6403
- Evil Awaits Lucy: 5706-4716-3544
- Evil 14 Awaits: 7710-0034-8827
Best Fornite Horror Map Codes
Quiet Place
The story: Not the movie! Quiet Place sees you attempting to save the Quiet Place from an evil spirit. You visit rooms and use the props you find that only crop up once. When you incorrectly guess you are damaged. When you reach 0 you lose. A little harder than normal, but worth it. When you find the items offer the spirit to move on to the next room, complete them all to save the day.
The code: 3739-2232-6062
Carnival Escape
The story: You were off to the 4th July Carnival when you clock you’re all alone. Exploring, the gates close behind you and you’re stuck! Get your friends to help you or go it alone to get out. Multiple levels to work your way through here. Spooky clowns and jump scares.
The code: 2385-3342-5568
The Scarecrow
The story: This one comes in a series! You have three chapters that tell the story of a person trying to escape an evil Scarecrow. The maps are pretty scary if you sit in the dark and wack your headphones on…
- Chapter 1 Code: 5681-8991-7850
- Chapter 2 Code: 3759-4482-8202
- Chapter 3 Code: 9963-6116-5050
Lost in the Unknown
The story: One or two players here. You were on a plane that crashed when flying over the mountains. You’re now in the forest escaping the wreckage. It’s all a bit odd and there’s jump scares again. We’d recommend the friend…
The code: 5312-0287-8262
Oliver Japanese Horror Map
The story: You’ll find yourself navigating narrow corridors and trying to get away from a spooky clown. Jump scares again, because of course there are. The story text is in Japanese though, just as a warning as it makes it harder to get the story behind it all.
The code: 5279-5436-2390
Alverton Hills
The story: Run through a neighbourhood in the dark to kick off this story. You meet a woman…and it goes from there. You have to fight, find items and solve puzzles. It’s a longer map so perhaps one for the weekend. If you want to solve it there’s an Alverton Hills walkthrough on YouTube. If you want a two-player try this one. You can take this up to four players. It’s very Twin Peaks.
The code: 2951-2235-6812
Pine City: Afterlife
The story: There’s been a car crash and this all kicks off just after. Make your way through a forest and you’ll find yourself at a mansion…Multiple endings in this one.
The code: 8974-6823-3966
Halloween Story
The story: Explore a haunted map for pumpkin tokens. Each level has a set number to collect as you use your torch to find them. There are obviously a few things hiding to make you jump too. Want to know where they are? This guy has a cheat video for you.
The code: 9312-2909-8471
Evil Awaits Lucy
The story: In this one you get the chance to babysit. While you’ve been waiting to do this it’s not actually as easy as you’d think. There’s a few spooky moments that start to kick things off when you start your duties. This is a single player one that gets creepier as you go. There may be more parts on the way for this too. Arguably this one is one of the scariest maps – think Annabelle.
The code: 5706-4716-3544
Evil 14 Awaits
The story: First-person mode with jump scares, a scary mansion, and only a flash light to help you.
The code: 7710-0034-8827
Paranoia Tantrum 2
The story: With multiple endings and a strong story this is a great map. This isn’t the usual fare as it uses various means to immerse you in the world and scary you to death. From being trapped in a dungeon to puzzle solving there’s plenty to do here.
The code: 1520-4763-6403