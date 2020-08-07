Fortnite Horror Map Codes for August 2020 – creative scary maps guide

Nope, still not Halloween yet, even if the year has zoomed by us, but that doesn’t mean there’s no scary content about – take Fortnite Creative and the horror maps for example.

There’s a ton of maps ready to make you shiver and send chills up the old spine.

The horror map codes guide looks at the maps that you can play alone or with others to create that spooky ghostly atmosphere to your gameplay.

We’ve not gone full horror SAW style, so calm down – think more Fright Night.

How to use a Fortnite Creative Code

Load up the game and you get three options on what to play:

Save the World

Battle Royal

Creative

Click Creative, Play then CREATE – don’t start a server if you are playing alone.

When loaded you will see an Orange Rift that takes you to islands that allows you to create custom maps. That’s not for now, it’s just cool. Look around for the featured portals and Fortnite will take you to a custom portal area. Find the portals with the console in front and you are ready to interact.

Fortnite Horror Map Codes

Quiet Place: 3739-2232-6062

3739-2232-6062 Carnival Escape: 2385-3342-5568

2385-3342-5568 ScareCrow Chapter 1: 5681-8991-7850

5681-8991-7850 ScareCrow Chapter 2: 3759-4482-8202

3759-4482-8202 ScareCrow Chapter 3: 9963-6116-5050

9963-6116-5050 Lost in the Unknown (1 – 2 Players): 5312-0287-8262

5312-0287-8262 Oliver Japanese Horror Map: 5279-5436-2390

5279-5436-2390 Alverton Hills: Livingston: 2951-2235-6812

2951-2235-6812 Pine City: Afterlife: 8974-6823-3966

8974-6823-3966 Halloween Story: 9312-2909-8471

9312-2909-8471 Paranoia Tantrum 2: 1520-4763-6403

1520-4763-6403 Evil Awaits Lucy: 5706-4716-3544

5706-4716-3544 Evil 14 Awaits: 7710-0034-8827

Best Fornite Horror Map Codes

Quiet Place

The story: Not the movie! Quiet Place sees you attempting to save the Quiet Place from an evil spirit. You visit rooms and use the props you find that only crop up once. When you incorrectly guess you are damaged. When you reach 0 you lose. A little harder than normal, but worth it. When you find the items offer the spirit to move on to the next room, complete them all to save the day.

The code: 3739-2232-6062

Carnival Escape

The story: You were off to the 4th July Carnival when you clock you’re all alone. Exploring, the gates close behind you and you’re stuck! Get your friends to help you or go it alone to get out. Multiple levels to work your way through here. Spooky clowns and jump scares.

The code: 2385-3342-5568

The Scarecrow

The story: This one comes in a series! You have three chapters that tell the story of a person trying to escape an evil Scarecrow. The maps are pretty scary if you sit in the dark and wack your headphones on…

Chapter 1 Code: 5681-8991-7850

5681-8991-7850 Chapter 2 Code: 3759-4482-8202

3759-4482-8202 Chapter 3 Code: 9963-6116-5050

Lost in the Unknown

The story: One or two players here. You were on a plane that crashed when flying over the mountains. You’re now in the forest escaping the wreckage. It’s all a bit odd and there’s jump scares again. We’d recommend the friend…

The code: 5312-0287-8262

Oliver Japanese Horror Map

The story: You’ll find yourself navigating narrow corridors and trying to get away from a spooky clown. Jump scares again, because of course there are. The story text is in Japanese though, just as a warning as it makes it harder to get the story behind it all.

The code: 5279-5436-2390

Alverton Hills

The story: Run through a neighbourhood in the dark to kick off this story. You meet a woman…and it goes from there. You have to fight, find items and solve puzzles. It’s a longer map so perhaps one for the weekend. If you want to solve it there’s an Alverton Hills walkthrough on YouTube. If you want a two-player try this one. You can take this up to four players. It’s very Twin Peaks.

The code: 2951-2235-6812

Pine City: Afterlife

The story: There’s been a car crash and this all kicks off just after. Make your way through a forest and you’ll find yourself at a mansion…Multiple endings in this one.

The code: 8974-6823-3966

Halloween Story

The story: Explore a haunted map for pumpkin tokens. Each level has a set number to collect as you use your torch to find them. There are obviously a few things hiding to make you jump too. Want to know where they are? This guy has a cheat video for you.

The code: 9312-2909-8471

Evil Awaits Lucy

The story: In this one you get the chance to babysit. While you’ve been waiting to do this it’s not actually as easy as you’d think. There’s a few spooky moments that start to kick things off when you start your duties. This is a single player one that gets creepier as you go. There may be more parts on the way for this too. Arguably this one is one of the scariest maps – think Annabelle.

The code: 5706-4716-3544

Evil 14 Awaits

The story: First-person mode with jump scares, a scary mansion, and only a flash light to help you.

The code: 7710-0034-8827

Paranoia Tantrum 2

The story: With multiple endings and a strong story this is a great map. This isn’t the usual fare as it uses various means to immerse you in the world and scary you to death. From being trapped in a dungeon to puzzle solving there’s plenty to do here.

The code: 1520-4763-6403