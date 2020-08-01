Cheapest NOW TV Stick deals and where to buy

There are now more ways than ever to watch all your favourite shows, with lots of additional channels and streaming services increasingly available all in the one place. The NOW TV Stick allows you to carry everything you want in your pocket. Needing only a WIFI connection, you can stream it all to your TV simply by plugging the device into the HDMI port.

Advertisement

And, if you find yourself wondering, just what is a NOW TV Stick? we’ve got a guide to that. We’ve also got a full NOW TV guide explaining everything you need to know about the how the streaming platform works. Plus, if you want to try before you buy, you can also test NOW TV out with a trial period.

Sign up for 7 day free NOW TV trial

There are lots of options when it comes to buying a NOW TV Stick. While you can purchase the smart stick alone, there are also some great bundles available which include various passes for great entertainment, sport and movie content plus lots more. You can check out the various NOW TV passes available online.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a great NOW TV Stick deal, we’ve put together a list of the best available right now below. Or, if it’s a different smart TV stick you’ve got your eye on, we’ve also found the cheapest Amazon Fire Stick deals.

Where to buy a NOW TV Stick

NOW TV

You can get the NOW TV Stick alone from NOW TV directly but there are also a range of retailers offering the smart stick with various packages which include content passes. With these, you can find yourself saving money compared to purchasing the smart stick and various passes separately.

You can find NOW TV Stick bundles at the below retailers:

Argos

Amazon

Asda

Tesco

Currys

B&M

Cheapest NOW TV Stick deals

Like any smart tech, there are great deals, bundles and bargains to get your hands on if you know where to look. Below, we’ve put together a list of some of the best NOW TV Stick offers available now.

NOW Stick only

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Sky Cinema Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, 1 month Entertainment & 1 DAY Sports Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, Entertainment & Sports Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 5 Months Kids Pass

NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Sky Sports Pass

Advertisement

NOW TV Smart Stick with 3 month Sky Cinema Pass