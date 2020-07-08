How to watch Disney+ on Sky – how to get it on Sky Q and NOW TV

Sky and Disney have confirmed a multi-year deal that means customers can watch Disney Plus on Sky Q as well as NOW TV.

The Disney Plus service is fully integrated into the Sky Q set-up, so you can download it and pay for it as part of your Sky bill.

Can I get Disney Plus on Sky?

All you need to do to get Disney Plus UK on Sky is wait for the software update. The app will be downloaded onto your Sky Q box. Check as it was updated on launch day – Tuesday 24th March.

If you’re looking to get Sky, then check out the deals with Sky Q. Sky Q has just had a big update with voice discovery, HDR and an expanded UI view too. The change means you’ll see more TV, film, video, podcast, music and games recommendations rather than hunting for them. You also get a Show Centre now – where all seasons, episodes, recordings, broadcast schedules and on-demand links are. The main change for Disney+ is it’s now HDR rather than just HD!

How much is Disney Plus on Sky?

Sky said Disney Plus will cost the same with Sky as it does without, so £5.99 a month. The subscription basically works the same as Netflix does, bundled with Sky. (Just remember Sky is increasing TV and broadband prices this April.)

How does Disney Plus work on Sky Q?

Disney Plus isn’t an app on Sky Q that you open up, it works the same as Netflix.

Disney Plus is now integrated into Sky Q so you can just search content alongside your Sky choices. Easy peasy!

If you’ve already bought Disney Plus you should be able to log in on the Sky Q box, but it won’t show up in the same way.

How to update your Sky box

Your box should update automatically, but if not make sure your box has a satellite signal before updating.

Go into Settings, System Info and then highlight Software version. Select Setup and select Software download. The box will start to download the software – it can take up to 10 minutes. To check the status of the download, go to Settings,System info and highlight Software version. When it finally says “Software update successful” press Standby on your remote. When your box restarts, follow the on-screen messages. You’ll then be on the latest software version.

How do I get Disney Plus on NOW TV?

As of Thursday 23rd April, Disney+ is available on NOW TV.

If you own a NOW TV device, you can download the Disney+ app from the App Store and sign into or create an account to begin watching the House of Mouse’s content.

