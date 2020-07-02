Best PlayStation VR deals: cheap PS4 bundles available now

If you want to take your gaming to the next level, you can now immerse yourself in virtual reality with the PlayStation VR headset and devices. There are a number of games you can play and enjoy and, if you’ve got a PS4 already, then you’re almost set to go.

If you need to get your hands on the latest device (ahead of the PS5 release date at the end of the year), we’ve found all the best PS4 deals and bundles available now.

The PS4 VR headset is essentially a giant pair of wrap-around sunglasses, which give the impression that you’re surrounded by the world of the game. Add-ons like the move controllers or aim controller can track your hand movements and double up as items like a gun to feel like you’re really in on the action.

We’ve tracked down the best PS4 VR deals available now on all the equipment as well as some great PS4 VR bundle deals so you can pick up all the kit together.

Best PlayStation VR deals UK

PlayStation VR headset deals

PlayStation

The headset allows you to have 360 degree vision of your gaming world and get truly immersed.

Buy now at Game for £249.99

Buy new now at Amazon from £279.93 – used and new available, be sure to check sellers carefully before purchasing

PlayStation VR camera deals

PlayStation

The PlayStation VR camera has depth-sensing 3D technology so it can track your movements and controllers.

Buy now at Amazon for £87.99

PlayStation VR move controller deals

PlayStation

Track your hand movements with these move controllers. They double up during game-play to feel more realistic, for instance becoming a pool cue and more.

Buy now at Amazon for £59

Buy TWIN PACK now at Amazon from £99 – used and new available, be sure to check sellers carefully before purchasing

Buy TWIN PACK now at Argos for £69.99

Buy TWIN PACK now at Smyths Toys for £68.99

Buy TWIN PACK now at Currys for £69.99

Marvel’s Iron Man VR & PS Move Motion Controllers – Buy now at Very for £89.99

PlayStation VR aim controller deals

PlayStation

Swap your standard controller and take aim with this device. The DualShock controls are on there and you’ll even feel the aim vibrate during gameplay.

Buy now at Game for £68.49

Buy now at Argos for £54.99

Buy now at Very for £54.99

PlayStation VR bundles

PlayStation VR Starter Pack

PlayStation

Bundle includes: PS VR headset and PlayStation Camera plus PlayStation VR Worlds game.

Buy now at Argos for £259.99

Buy now at Smyths Toys for £259.99

Buy now at Amazon for £329.99

PlayStation VR Mega Pack

PlayStation

Bundle includes: PS VR headset and PlayStation Camera plus games – Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Resident Evil VII: biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Everybody’s Golf VR and PlayStation VR Worlds.

Buy now at Smyths Toys £299.99

Buy now at Amazon £298.88

Buy now at Argos for £299.99

Buy now at Game for £299.99

PSVR Starter Pack with additional Rick and Morty: Virtual Rickality game and NOW TV 2 month pass

Buy now at Game for £259.99

PlayStation VR Starter Pack with Blood and Truth game and Move Controllers

Buy now at Very for £279.99

