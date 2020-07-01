Cheapest Nintendo Switch deals and gaming bundles on offer now
The cheapest deals on Nintendo Switch handsets and bundles
We’ve come a long way since Atari and Game Boys and, with the new PS5 recently released, it’s a big moment for gaming. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch has already arrived so there’s no need to wait to start playing.
This smart console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.
By docking the device into your TV you can enjoy HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” meaning you can play multiplayer games out and about.
Finally, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play and is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.
You can add in external micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch (memory cards) to expand the device’s capacity and there are loads of exciting games and extras like the Nintendo Ring Fit and the new Animal Crossing (we show you where to find this one below). While the Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in three colours, a fourth coral colour is also due to be released.
If you’re looking to get your hands on a device of your own, the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Joy-Con controllers are going fast.
Bundles can be a sneaky way to get your hands on the devices, with some of the big name retailers offering games like Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda as a package.
The original Nintendo Switch is the hardest to get hold of. Those available are often at a much higher price tag via sellers on platforms like eBay or are pre-owned, due to the increased demand during isolation.
Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles still on offer now.
The cheapest Nintendo Switch deals in February 2020
Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) – from £329.99
Buy now at Amazon from £330 – new and used are available, just be sure to check sellers carefully before buying
Buy now on eBay – also has new and used versions, so make sure to check first
Buy now at Tecobuy for £329.99
Cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite deals
Nintendo Switch Lite grey – from £195
Buy now at Amazon from £207.95
Buy now at Argos for £199
Buy now on eBay for £195 – be sure to check sellers carefully before purchase
Buy now at Currys for £249.99
Nintendo Switch Lite yellow – from £199
Buy now at Currys for £199.99
Buy now at Argos for £199
Buy now at Amazon for £232 – new and used available for be sure to check sellers
Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise – from £199.99
Buy now at Game for £199
Buy now at Amazon for £232
Buy now at Currys for £199
Find where the Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock
Best Nintendo Switch bundles
Nintendo Switch Console with Lego Movie 2, Lego DC Super Villains and Lego Worlds – £479.99
Buy now at Littlewoods for £479.99
Best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles
Nintendo Switch Lite, Grey and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – £244
Buy now at Game for £244
Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Pokemon Shield – £329.99
Buy now at Littlewoods for £329.99
Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow with Lego Jurassic World OR Minecraft – £219.00
Buy now at Smyths Toys for £219.99
Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons – £244
Buy in grey now at Game for £244
Buy in yellow now at Game for £244
Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals
Grey Joy Con Controller Pair, Nintendo Switch – £70.99
Buy now at Argos for £70.99
Buy now at BT Shop for £69.81
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red / Neon Blue – from £69.99
Buy now at Game for £93.99
Buy new now at Amazon from £79.59 – new and used available, check sellers before purchase
Buy now at Argos for £69.99
Joy-Con Twin Pack Green/ Pink (Nintendo Switch) – from £69.99
Buy now at Tecobuy for £73.99
Buy now at Argos for £69.99
Where to buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Buy now at Game for £49.99
Buy now at Argos for £49.99
Buy now at Smyths Toys for £49.99
Buy Digital Download or Physical copy now at Nintendo for £49.99