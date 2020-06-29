E-readers are the perfect, portable way to enjoy lots of different books wherever you are. But if you’re taking your Kindle Paperwhite out and about, you’ll want a case to protect it from scratches and any nick or bumps.

There are lots of style, materials and designs to choose from and you can even create your own on Caseable if you’re after a personalised kindle Paperwhite case.

Whether you’re looking for something sophisticated and boardroom-ready or fun and unique, we’ve found a selection of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases to help you choose the perfect one for you. (Or, if it’s iPhone 11 cases you’re looking for, we’ve found those too.)

All the cases below should be compatible with the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite.

10 of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases

Water-safe Case

This Kindle Paperwhite case is water-resistant to help further protect your Kindle. There’s also 35 different patterns and designs to choose from.

Buy at Amazon for £14.99

Blue Sea Marble Cover

Caseable’s marble design case is printed on both sides and the front flap secures with an elastic strap. It also features a layer of neoprene padding to help shock-proof your device.

Buy at Caseable for £27.90

Fabric Tablet Case

This Kindle Paperwhite case from Argos has a suit-like fabric cover for a sleek and sophisticated look. It’s also water-safe and is guaranteed for a year.

Buy at Argos for £24.99

Foldback Book Cover

These cases are made by a seller on Etsy and turn your e-reader into what looks like a real hard-back book. You can choose from classic covers like Alice in Wonderland, Pride and Prejudice and The Great Gatsby and the front folds completely round so you can hold your Kindle with one hand.

Buy at Etsy for £26.95

Caseable “Damn” Cover

This Kindle Paperwhite case was designed by Claus-Peter Schöps and features a fun shark and boat design titled “Damn”.

Buy at Caseable for £27.90

Fintie Flexible Cover

This flexible cover should slip easily around your Kindle and flip to cover the screen, automatically waking your Kindle on opening and putting it to sleep when closed.

Buy at Amazon for £16.99

Moko Starry Night Case

Great for art fans, this Kindle Paperwhite case features Van Gogh’s starry night design, although there are 10 patterns in total you can choose from.

Buy at Amazon for £14.99

ProCase Felt Sleeve

If you prefer more of a pouch than a case to protect your Kindle Paperwhite, this felt sleeve by ProCase could be a good shout. There’s also a pocket on the front opening under the flap to fit small items like your phone or bank cards in, too.

Buy at Amazon for £11.99

I Like U Balloon Dog Cover

Another fun design, this balloon dog cartoon was created by Mark Ashkenazi and is printed on both sides of the case. It also features the neoprene layer for added shock protection.

Buy at Caseable for £27.90

Leather Cover

For a smart, business-appropriate look, this Kindle Paperweight case is made from natural leather. There are five colours to choose from including black and “merlot” red.

Buy at Amazon for £34.99