10 of the best iPhone 11 cases to protect your device

There are few moments as satisfying as unboxing your brand new iPhone – and few moments more crushing that when you drop it and hear that sickening crunch.

Advertisement

That’s where an iPhone case comes in, to help prevent damage to your shiny new device and add a touch of personality, or even practicality.

We’ve rounded up a selection of the best iPhone 11 cases on the market to help you decide the best one for you. From personalised cases and those which make a statement, to clear ones and wallet-style cases, there’s something on the list for everyone.

Plus, if you’re looking to get your hands some of the best iPhone 11 deals we’ve got you covered ahead of the iPhone 12 release.

10 of the best iPhone 11 cases

1. Custom iPhone Case

This iPhone 11 case can be personalised and there’s a choice of designs, like this sleek grey pattern, or simply clear. The case is shockproof and you can customise what level of protection you want from it.

Buy now from Casetify from £25

2. Hello Kitty Organic Milk Case

This Hello Kitty case is part of Casetify’s collaboration with the popular brand. The “milk” inside the case floats up and down as the case moves around and it features the trademark kitten.

Buy now from Casetify for £40

3. Custom Compostable Case

One for eco-conscious tech-buyers, this personalised iPhone 11 case is made from bamboo and is 100% compostable. One tree will also be planted for every case sold.

Buy now from Casetify for £36

4. Ted Baker Book Case

This sophisticated iPhone 11 case by designer Ted Baker has a business-appropriate leather look and closes over the screen for additional protection. There’s also a handy mirror on the left hand side inside cover.

Buy now from Amazon for £26.95

5. Apple Clear Case for iPhone 11

For a clear iPhone 11 case, John Lewis have this official Apple model which will protect your phone while showing off the classic design of the device. One for those who want a case without the faff.

Buy now from John Lewis for £45

6. Disney x Skinnydip Marie Shock Case

Skinny Dip has partnered up to create this Disney iPhone 11 case featuring a sparkling design of cat character Marie. The case is also shockproof so it should keep your device protected as well as looking cute.

Buy now from Skinny Dip London for £18

7. Peachy Shock Case

This cult-classic from Skinny Dip is a popular choice featuring the iconic peach print on an otherwise clear iPhone 11 case. This one is also has shockproof features for extra protection, too.

Buy now from Skinny Dip London for £18

8. Imikoko Marble Scratch Case

This soft matte case comes in no fewer than 43 choices of marble-effect design. Great for keeping your device scratch free as well as being a slightly more sophisticated style choice.

Buy now from Amazon for £6.99

9. Shieldon Genuine Leather Wallet Case

Limit the amount of stuff you need to carry around by combining two of your most essential daily items into one. This wallet iPhone 11 case is made from real leather and features four slots for cards and notes inside as well as also converting into a handy stand.

Buy now from Amazon for £24.99

10. Hard Plastic Personalised Phone Case

These personalised iPhone 11 cases can be custom made according to your desired colour by an independent seller on Etsy. You can also add your own name or chosen lettering to the back.

Advertisement

Buy now from Etsy for £7.99