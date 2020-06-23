Accessibility Links

  3. Cheapest Amazon Fire TV Stick deals: currently on offer at just £19.99

Stream direct to your TV with the Amazon Fire Stick

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Amazon Firestick Channels

There are loads of great TV smart sticks now on offer which allow you to stream your favourite shows from services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer straight to your TV.

One of the most popular devices is the Amazon Fire Stick which comes with Alexa voice control, making those lazy box-set days even more relaxed.

On the Amazon Fire Stick you can get access to a whole range of channels and platforms including Prime Video, ITV Hub, Hayu, YouTube, Netflix and the new Disney+.

Read more info on the Amazon Fire Stick.

The smart stick is available on Amazon as well as at a number of competing retailers. Some do temporarily drop prices, so it’s worth keeping track of where’s selling them the cheapest.

Recently, Amazon launched deals on their own devices, resulting in sales across multiple brands. Check out some of the cheapest Amazon Fire Stick deals below.

The best original Amazon Fire Stick deals

Amazon Fire Stick
Amazon

Amazon Fire Stick from Argos – £19.99

Buy now for £19.99 at Argos

Amazon Fire Stick from Amazon – £19.99

Buy now for £19.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire Stick from Very – £19.99

Buy now for £19.99 at Very

The best Amazon Fire 4K Stick deals

For those looking for Ultra HD streaming, the 4k Amazon Fire Stick might be a preferable choice.

Amazon Fire 4K Stick from Currys PC World- £39.99

Buy now for £39.99 at Currys PC World

Amazon Fire 4K Stick from Amazon – £39.99

Buy now for £39.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 4K Stick from Very – £39.99

Buy now for £39.99 at Very

