PlayStation 5 games reveal – everything confirmed, exclusives and rumoured games

It’s not long until the new PlayStation 5 is here, bringing with it new games.

The new console is set for release in “holiday season” 2020, according to Sony, but The Future of gaming PS5 event being held on Thursday, 11th June will reveal more and give us a proper look at what’s to come.

You can watch the PS5 games reveal live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

We also have had some games confirmed for PS5 already, from Watch Dogs: Legion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The main titles haven’t really been revealed yet but we expect more news at the PS5 games event.

The Last of Us 2, Ghost of Tsushima are expected to crossover, but what new games, exclusives, and launch titles will there be?

The Xbox Series X gameplay reveal announced 13 new games, with some also heading to PS5 – though the majority were just for the Xbox.

Dirt 5, Chorus, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 and Scarlet Nexus will all be on PS5 games list.

We’ve rounded up what PS5 games have been confirmed and what we expect to be revealed, the exclusives and launch day releases. We’ll update this page after the PS5 game reveal event.

PS5 games CONFIRMED

Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft confirmed that it is planning the tactical shooter game Rainbow Six Siege for PS5 – from launch day. It has also said there will be multiplayer across gens so PS5 can play with PS4.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Ubisoft confirmed Rainbow Six Quarantine at E3 2019. It was delayed to a 2020-2021 release, but we do know that this is one of the PS5 games.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This one was an early confirm for a number of platforms, from PS5 to Xbox Series X and Stadia.

Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s trailer revealed the Beyond Light expansion was coming in September. While it’s light on info we also know now that the game will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Also if you buy Beyond Light on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 it’ll be upgraded to the next gen version for free.

Fortnite

Confirmed during Epic Games’ presentation at Summer Games Fest, we know Fortnite will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch.

Outriders

People Can Fly confirmed Outriders, a co-op shooter, is coming to Ps5 and Xbox Series X in time for holiday season.

The Lord of The Rings: Gollum

In March 2019, Daedalic’s Gollum game was confirmed for both Xbox Series X and PS5. The PC release was confirmed for 2021 previously and all other consoles, but it seems it has been brought forward for PS5. Apparently this one tells Gollum’s story from a new pov.

Godfall

Godfall was announced at the Game Awards 2019. The action RPG has a Destiny feel to it. There isn’t much else to go on right now. There’s no release date set.

Warframe

Warframe, the free-to-play action role-playing third-person shooter, will be on both PS5 and Xbox Series X. No date has been announced yet.

Gothic

THQ Nordic announced the remake would be heading to PS5 after a positive reaction to the teaser the company put out.

Watch Dogs: Legion

At E3 2019, Watch Dogs Legion was confirmed for a March 2020 release. Ubisoft then delayed it to the next financial year, we have no set release yet. Ubisoft did confirm it will be on PS5 though.

Gods and Monsters

Another Ubisoft creation that was announced at E3 2019. It was also delayed from an early 2020 release to the next financial year. It will be on PS5 though.

Bluepoint Studios game

The company announced it was developing a title for the new Sony PlayStation 5 but we don’t know what that is yet. Perhaps it’s a remake or new look at a classic.

Battlefield 6

Electronic Arts confirmed Battlefield 6 will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

WRC 9

The latest WRC game will come to Xbox Series X and PS5 this year. The title is releasing on PC, Switch, Xbox One and PS4 in September, but will be on the new consoles too. The new game will have rallies in New Zealand, Kenya and Japan according to the website. We also know there’s WRC 10 and WRC 11 in the works.

Dying Light 2

Techland confirmed Dying Light 2 is coming to PS5 at E3 2019. It’ll be a cross-generation title.

Dirt 5

Xbox Series X reveal video announced Dirt 5, but we also know it’s coming to PS5 and PS4 too. More off-road racing is all we know so far.

Chorvs

Xbox Series X game reveal also game this one away – it’s coming to PS5 and PS4 too. The starfighter shooter game sees Nara pilot her ship to destroy a cult.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was announced for the current consoles, but the Xbox Series X reveal also showed it was coming to the new consoles including Ps5.

Scarlet Nexus

Hack and slash Scarlet Nexus is due out on the Xbox Series X as well as PS5. The game sees humanity attacked by mutants.

PS5 games rumoured

Cyberpunk 2077

We know Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox Series X but we have no news as to whether it’s coming to PS5 yet. It does seem it will as CD Projekt suggested it… Perhaps they’re waiting for the PS5 game reveal. The game will be out in September though.

Death Stranding

Both Sony and Hideo Jokima have not revealed whether Death Stranding will be on PS5. It’s on PS4 right now, and there have been hints, but we will have to wait and see.

Ghost of Tsushima

The adventure game Ghost of Tsushima sees us in Feudal Japan. We know the game is out in July this year which does give plenty of time for a PS5 reveal…It seems likely.

The Last of Us: Part 2

Originally set for release on 29th May, 2020, the game was pushed back to 19th June, 2020. The Last of Us: Part 2 looks set for a PS5 launch, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

Starfield

Starfield is another Bethesda title. The company has a few things on their way, but there’s not much info out there on Starfield at the moment. With such scarce info it seems that we may have to wait a little for the PS5 release.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Bethesda has the much anticipated The Elder Scrolls 6 in the works, but no date yet. We do know it will be released after Starfield though.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Rockstar Games hasn’t announced Grand Theft Auto 6 at all, but fans can hope. It seems however long we wait though it’ll land on PS5.

Final Fantasy 7 remake

No confirmation here, but it has been announced as a PS4 exclusive for now. Given that PS4 is on its way out it does seem likely there will be some PS5 news soon.

Horizon Zero Dawn 2

Another title fans are waiting on, but no confirmation. Fingers crossed and no promises so far. A voice actor did hint that a sequel was in the works…

God of War 2

The game was released last year as a PS4 exclusive. It may take time but any sequel will most likely head to PS5.

Gran Turismo

This one is more rumour than news. Gran Turismo has been rumoured to be on the PS5 list, but no confirmation has been made. Maybe we will hear more at the PS5 event…