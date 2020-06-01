Best Nintendo Switch deals and gaming bundles for June 2020

We’ve come a long way since Atari and Game Boys and, with details of the new PS5 set to be released soon, it’s a big moment for gaming. Luckily, the Nintendo Switch has already arrived so there’s no need to wait to start playing.

This smart console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.

By docking the device into your TV you can enjoy HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” meaning you can play multiplayer games out and about.

Finally, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play and is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.

You can add in external memory cards to expand the device’s capacity and there are loads of exciting games and extras like the Nintendo Ring Fit and the new Animal Crossing (we show you where to find this one below). While the Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in three colours, a fourth coral colour is also due to be released.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a device of your own, the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite and Joy-Con controllers are going fast.

Bundles can be a sneaky way to get your hands on the devices, with some of the big name retailers offering games like Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda as a package.

The original Nintendo Switch is the hardest to get hold of. Those available are often at a much higher price tag via sellers on platforms like eBay or are pre-owned, due to the increased demand during isolation.

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles still on offer now.

The cheapest Nintendo Switch deals in February 2020

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) – from £389.00

ebuyer

Buy now at Amazon from £429.90 – new and used are available, just be sure to check sellers carefully before buying

Buy now on eBay for £210.00 – also has new and used versions, so make sure to check first

Buy now at Tecobuy for £382.99

Latest deals

Cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite grey – from £199

eBay

Buy now at Amazon from £200.82

Buy now at Argos for £199

Buy now on eBay for £184.99 – be sure to check sellers carefully before purchase

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow – from £199.99

Currys PC World

Buy now at Nintendo for £199.99

Buy now at Argos for £199

Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise – from £199.99

Buy now at Game for £199

Latest deals

Find where the Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock

Best Nintendo Switch bundles

Nintendo Switch Console with Lego Movie 2, Lego DC Super Villains and Lego Worlds – £479.99

Very

Buy now at Littlewoods for £479.99

Best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles

Nintendo Switch Lite, Grey and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – £244

Buy now at Game for £244

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Pokemon Shield – £329.99

Game

Buy now at Littlewoods for £329.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, yellow with Lego Jurassic World OR Minecraft – £219.00

Buy now at Smyths Toys for £219.99

Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons – £244

Buy in grey now at Game for £244

Buy in yellow now at Game for £244

Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

Grey Joy Con Controller Pair, Nintendo Switch – £70.99

Jacamo

Buy now at Argos for £70.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red / Neon Blue – from £84.50

Game

Buy now at Game for £84.50

Buy new now at Amazon from £84.99 – new and used available, check sellers before purchase

Joy-Con Twin Pack Green/ Pink (Nintendo Switch) – from £69.99

Base

Buy now at Tecobuy for £71.99

Buy now at Argos for £69.99

Where to buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Buy now at Game for £49.99

Buy now at Argos for £49.99

Buy Digital Download now at Nintendo for £49.99