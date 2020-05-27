Accessibility Links

How to get subtitles on Amazon Prime

Hard of hearing? Not to worry – here's how to turn on subtitles for your favourite Amazon shows.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Subtitles are a vital part of the TV viewing experience for those that need them, but finding out how to switch them on in the first place isn’t always easy.

We’ve put together a guide on how you can switch on subtitles whilst watching Amazon Prime Video content so you can enjoy Marvellous Mrs. Maisel or Little Fires Everywhere without missing any dialogue.

How to turn on subtitles on for Amazon Prime Video

1. When you choose an episode of a series to watch, once it begins playing, click on the speech bubble symbol in the top right corner of the screen.

Screenshot 2020-05-27 17.40.44

2. Under the subtitles heading, you can click on English CC (or any other language subtitles that are available which you may want to use). If you want to change the font size or colour of the subtitles, click on Subtitles Settings.

Screenshot 2020-05-27 17.40.56

3. Click back onto the screen once you have finished picking your subtitle settings and text should start appearing once you play whatever you are watching.

How to customise your Amazon Prime subtitles

If you want to customise how the subtitles appear on your screen, by editing boldness, background colour and opacity for instance, here’s how:

1. Go to the Amazon Prime Video homepage and click on Menu (underneath your basket).

Screenshot 2020-05-27 17.49.24

2. Then click on Settings.

Screenshot 2020-05-27 17.49.29

3. From there, click on the Subtitles subheading.

Screenshot 2020-05-27 17.54.09
4. You will then be able to set the preset settings for your Amazon Prime Video subtitles.

Screenshot 2020-05-27 17.50.05

