Play Fallout 76 for free and get double XP this weekend – starting Thursday

Fallout has gone through quite a few changes recently, from the Wasteland expansion to it dropping on Steam. Now there’s another update and it’s good news – you can play the game for free.

Advertisement

Beginning on Thursday, 14th May, and running until Monday, 18th May, players can download Fallout and play it for free.

If you already own Fallout 76 then don’t worry there’s something for you too. Existing players get double XP for the same period.

The free weekend gives you complete access to the game including the new expansion that arrived last month.

You can get the game on PC, PS4 or Xbox One – just check in on 14th May.

It's a whole new Appalachia. ????

Starting Thursday – May 14th through May 18th, come experience all that #Wastelanders has to offer during #Fallout76's free to play weekend. pic.twitter.com/O9IGSysB7K — Fallout (@Fallout) May 13, 2020

Fallout 76 was down Wednesday morning in preparation for the Wastelanders weekend.

Advertisement

Looking for a new console? There’s a little wait until the PS5 release date, but there’s plenty of deals on PS4.