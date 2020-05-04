Accessibility Links

Why this is the best week for Star Wars fans to get a Disney Plus free trial

The most exciting releases hitting Disney+ this week

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once more to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Experience the riveting conclusion of the landmark Skywalker saga, in which new legends will be born-and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

What could be a better start to the week than May the fourth, otherwise known as Star Wars day?

Fans have been spoilt already this year with the release of The Mandalorian series (already wrapped up and ready for season two) on new streaming service Disney+, starring internet sensation baby Yoda.

Disney plus users have also been able to stream the previous Star Wars movies with many taking advantage of a seven day free trial (usually £5.99 per month or £59 for the year) which has allowed viewers to try before they buy.

If you’re a Star Wars fan considering starting your own free trial, this is the best week to take advantage of seven days of content. Here’s why.

Star Wars - Rise Of The Skywalker
Star Wars – Rise Of The Skywalker

The most exciting launch this week has to be the latest Star Wars film, Rise of the Skywalker. Released on 4th May, you can now celebrate Star Wars Day by binge watching all the films so far and be one of the first to see the newest film.

Also launching on Disney+ this week is a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of The Mandalorian featuring interviews and roundtable conversations hosted by showrunner Jon Favreau.

Plus, to pay a special homage to May 4th, Disney plus users are now able to choose from seven Star Wars profile avatars which include Jabba the Hutt and Darth Maul. What’s not to love?

What else can you watch on Disney plus?

Disney+ launched in the UK earlier this year combining content from Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar and, of course, Star Wars.

Disney Plus UK launch
Disney Plus UK
Disney

A whole backlog of much loved content like classic Disney movies and favourites such as Pirates of the Caribbean is available to stream, alongside Marvel blockbusters and more.

The launch of the service also provides a host of brand new shows which range from the oddly named High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, to National Geographic’s, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

There’s also live action remakes like Lady and the Tramp to look forward to as well as plenty of special behind-the-scenes shows and exciting new films to come.

See our round ups of the best TV shows on Disney plus and the best movies on Disney plus UK.

All about Star Wars Episode IX: the Rise of Skywalker

Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian on Disney Plus (Disney+)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
