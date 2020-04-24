Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is free on Microsoft Store now

The Xbox One version of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is now free to download on Microsoft’s Japanese storefront.

The offer is available to players outside of the region so UK users can also get in on the free game action.

This version of Pac-Man is full of neon lights and intense routes – take a look at the trailer below.

The game was originally released on Xbox One back in 2016 as a follow up to the Pac-Man Championship Edition game from 2007.

Modes include Score Attack and Adventure Mode with fast fleeing fruit.

You can have a look at Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 on the Microsoft Storefront as well as a range of other games for the Xbox. Of course there’s a full list of the free to play games on the Xbox page too including World of Tanks, DC Universe Online, Fallout Shelter and Fortnite. If you’re looking for something for the kids there’s also Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight.

That might just keep you busy until the Xbox Series X release date…