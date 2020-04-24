Nintendo Switch Lite bundles available with Animal Crossing

Finally, there’s more Nintendo Switch deals available with more stock in for the Lite version.

Advertisement

You can get the Nintendo Switch Lite on its own, in a bundle and with the popular Animal Crossing game now.

Recently it’s been difficult to get hold of the console as everyone looks to get busy while stuck inside. The deals for Nintendo Switch have also been sold out on most retailers as a result.

The new Coral Nintendo Switch Lite is out now bringing with it a few offers, but you’ll have to move fast. We’re keeping an eye on the Nintendo Switch deals but here are a few top picks.

Game, Very, John Lewis, Amazon and Currys all have deals – and the prices aren’t too bad either.

Currys is offering the Nintendo Switch Lite console with Animal Crossing: New Horizons as a bundle for £229. You can get the console in yellow or grey.

Very has the Lite console in the same colours with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £279.99 – a good price for two games and the console.

If you’re looking for the Coral Nintendo Switch Lite then it’s harder to find a deal – though Game did have some in stock for £199.99.

Currys has some other offers too, with the Nintendo Switch Lite and The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening Bundle for £229. That gets you a free six month Spotify Premium subscription as well.

Amazon also had the Lite in for £199.99 briefly, but alas it’s gone again.

Advertisement

There are also a few mobile phone deals that give you a free Nintendo Switch console when you take out a new contract. Virgin Media has a phone deal on the Huawei P Smart for £19 per month that comes with a free console though it just has 1GB of data – you can up that to 8GB for £4 extra a month.