Get a free Nintendo Switch with Huawei phone deal for £19 p/m

The Nintendo Switch has proved popular since it’s release, but it’s now proving elusive as gamers and non-gamers alike try and get hold of the console to keep themselves busy while stuck indoors.

As soon as retailers get stock they seem to sell out especially with the current Nintendo Switch deals. Even the new coral Nintendo Switch is flying into people’s baskets and out of stock pretty fast.

All it means is we need to get savvy and look out for offers.

Virgin Mobile is offering a free Nintendo Switch with a new contract right now.

If you get the Huawei P Smart you get the console free – for just £19 a month. You get 1GB data, which isn’t a lot, but if you spend £4 more a month you can up that to 8GB. It’s also a 36 month contract, which may be too long for some.

The same offer is available for 24 months but you’ll have a higher monthly plan.