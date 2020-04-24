Accessibility Links

When the coral Nintendo Switch Lite goes on sale – how to order yours

Get your hands on the latest Nintendo device

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

Being stuck indoors has meant many of us are turning to electronic entertainment to try and get us through isolation. Gaming also offers a place to connect with other people, if only from afar.

For this reason, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite devices seem to have arrived at just the right moment, with popular games like Animal Crossing revived for the new consoles and available for digital download.

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow grey blue

Until now, the Nintendo Switch Lite has been available in three colours; yellow, turquoise and grey. However, the Switch Lite is now available in a light coral pink colour.

Much like demand for the original Nintendo Switch, the Switch Lite has often been found to be sold out across many popular retailers. Before launch, the new coral Switch has been available for pre-order and again, many sites, including Amazon, reportedly sold out with gamers hotly anticipating the new pinkish device.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coral Nintendo Switch Lite launch.

When does the coral Nintendo Switch Lite launch?

The release date for the new colour device is Friday 24 April 2020.

How much is the coral Nintendo Switch Lite?

The coral Nintendo Switch Lite is retailing at a similar price to the existing console colours. Prices are usually around the £199.99 mark.

Who has the coral Nintendo Switch Lite in stock?

The new colour is available to order from retailers including:

With the new colour proving popular, it’s likely that stock won’t be around for long!

If buying from eBay or Amazon, don’t forget to check out the sellers details.

