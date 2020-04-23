When is the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel released? What’s it about?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild not only reinvented the Zelda franchise, but almost single-handedly helped sell Nintendo Switches, got rave reviews and won several game of the year awards. Naturally, Nintendo soon announced a follow-up in the same cel-shaded, open-world style as the first – and it looks very promising indeed.

When is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel released?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel was announced at E3 2019, suggesting we’ll see the game within the next few years. Leaks have suggested the game could release as early as 2020, but given the Zelda series’ reputation for delays, a 2021 release is more likely.

For reference, the first Breath of the Wild was first teased in 2013 for a 2015 release, only to be delayed until 2017.

What consoles and platforms will The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel be available on?

There’s no way Nintendo would let go of one of their oldest and most popular franchises – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

What’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel about?

The first game saw the player control long-time protagonist Link, as he awakens from a hundred-year slumber to defeat Ganondorf before he destroys the kingdom of Hyrule.

Our only source for story details for the sequel was the very brief teaser trailer which saw Link and Zelda explore a Hyrule cave, only for shadowy tendrils to awaken a skeleton – which is surely meant to depict the resurrection of Ganondorf. It also suggests a much darker tone for the series – that skeleton would be rather out of place in most Zelda games, and darkness is seen engulfing Hyrule Castle.

Finally, it is rare to see titular character Zelda exploring caves with Link, especially in explorer gear – leading many to believe that she will be a playable character for the first time (in the mainline series at least) and that there will be co-op mechanics in many of the dungeons.

Is there a trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel?

Yes – it’s rather eerie and cryptic: