When is Skate 4 released? What’s it about?

Skate 4 is only behind Half-Life 3 as the most in-demand sequel in video games, and no lack of news seems to deter fans desire for a follow-up. Given the staggering size of the online campaign to “Make EA Skate Again” – yes you read that right – we take a look at the news and rumours about the long-awaited Skate sequel.

When is Skate 4 released?

Some rumours suggest that Skate 4 will be a surprise launch title for the PS5 and Xbox Series X in late 2020. While that would certainly be a very welcome surprise, these rumours should be taken with a pinch of salt – there’s no official word on a release date yet, or if the game even exists.

What consoles and platforms will Skate 4 be released on?

Skate 3 released on the good ol’ PS3 and Xbox 360 back in the day, so if Skate 4 is ever released we imagine it will at least be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Is Skate 4 actually being developed?

Skate 3 came out all the way back in 2010 and threatened to take the skating video game crown from the Tony Hawk Pro Skater series with its open environments and ragdoll physics, and saw a surprise surge in sales in 2014 thanks to YouTubers such as Pewdiepie. However this success did not convince EA to produce a sequel – but a few recent developments suggest otherwise…

Firstly, EA made Skate 3 backwards compatible on Xbox One in 2016, acknowledging that it had been one of the most requested games to receive this feature. Secondly, EA’s community engagement executive tweeted posted this cryptic tweet in 2017:

While the tweet launched fervent fan speculation, sadly this didn’t translate into an official announcement of a skating sequel. However, it is the latest development that is the most telling – in 2018 and 2019 EA switched the online servers for Skate 3 back on for no apparent reason, a very rare move indeed.

In short, EA certainly seems to know how big the fan demand for Skate 4 is, and the fact that they keep tinkering with its predecessor is quite unusual. Having gauged the strong fan response it certainly isn’t beyond reason that EA could be secretly working on a Skate sequel – but until we get an official announcement or credible leak, Skate 4 will join Half-Life 3, GTA VI and Portal 3 on the list of mythical video games.