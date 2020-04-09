Accessibility Links

When the coral Nintendo Switch Lite is coming out and how to pre-order

Get your hands on the latest Nintendo device

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

Being stuck indoors has meant many of us are turning to electronic entertainment to try and get us through isolation. Gaming also offers a place to connect with other people, if only from afar.

For this reason, the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite devices seem to have arrived at just the right moment, with popular games like Animal Crossing revived for the new consoles.

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow grey blue

The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in three colours; yellow, turquoise and grey. However, Nintendo have now announced that the Switch Lite will soon become available in a fourth colour – coral.

The pinkish device is being hotly anticipated by gamers excited to get their hands on it ahead of the release and retailers have begun pre-sales.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coral Nintendo Switch Lite launch.

When does the coral Nintendo Switch Lite launch?

The release date for the new colour device is Friday 24 April 2020. Although the Nintendo Switch Lite is not yet out, it is available for pre-order.

How much is the coral Nintendo Switch Lite?

The coral Nintendo Switch Lite is retailing at a similar price to the existing console colours. Prices are usually around the £199.99 mark.

Where can I pre-order the coral Nintendo Switch Lite?

The new colour is available to pre-order from retailers including:

However, the console has been selling out fast on pre-order, even weeks before the official release date.

Both the original Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in other colours which are currently available have also been repeatedly selling out.

