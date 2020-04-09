Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing: New Horizons back in stock – but be quick

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are both flying off the shelves so much so it often feels you’ve barely just found a store that stocks it when it sells out.

Now, GAME has the console and popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons game as a bundle in stock for £244.

There are a few bundles available, but Animal Crossing is the game of the moment.

There’s actually a few bundles you can get your hands on, which is surprising given that the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite seem to be hot property as we’re all stuck indoors.

GAME also has the bundle with Pokemon Mystery Dungeon for £244 or the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Legend of Zelda or Luigis Mansion 3.

You can also pre-order the new coral Nintendo Switch Lite for £199.99.

There’s a range of games, which is great when the stock seems so hard to come by at the moment. If you pick up the bundles you can save a bit of cash at the same time too. The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing bundles are the ones we expect to go first given the game is so popular right now so get moving.

GAME Nintendo Switch Lite deals

