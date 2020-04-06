Accessibility Links

Cheapest Amazon Fire Stick deals for April 2020

Stream direct to your TV with the Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Firestick Channels

There are loads of great TV smart sticks now on offer which allow you to stream your favourite shows from services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer straight to your TV.

One of the most popular devices is the Amazon Fire Stick which comes with Alexa voice control, making those lazy box-set days even more relaxed.

On the Amazon Fire Stick you can get access to a whole range of channels and platforms including Prime Video, ITV Hub, Hayu, YouTube, Netflix and the new Disney+.

Read more info on the Amazon Fire Stick.

The smart stick is available on Amazon as well as at a number of competing retailers and some have temporarily dropped the price. If you’re quick, you can now snap one up with a saving of £20.

Here are five of the cheapest deals to get your hands on.

The best Amazon Fire Stick deals

Amazon Fire Stick
Amazon

1. Amazon Fire Stick from Amazon – £19.99

Buy now for £19.99 at Amazon

2. Amazon Fire Stick from AO – £19.00

Buy now for £19 at AO

3. Amazon Fire Stick from Currys PC World- £19.95

Buy now for £29.99 at Currys PC World

4. Amazon Fire Stick from Very – £19.99

Buy now for £19.99 at Very

5. Amazon Fire Stick from Patioway – £27.49

Buy now for £27.49 at Patioway

