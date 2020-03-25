How to watch Disney+ on Chromecast

The simple answer is yes, Disney Plus supports Chromecasting content whether that’s on your Android phone, tablet or TV (Smart or not!)

Can I watch Disney Plus on Chromecast?

Google Chromecast and the Chromecast built-in devices are supported by Disney Plus along with many other platforms. Chromecast makes it a lot easier to switch between your phone and your TV screen at home. You don’t even need a TV with Android TV or Roku built-in. It’s pretty easy to work, but just in case we have a step-by-step guide for you.

How to watch Disney Plus on Chromecast

Open up Disney Plus on your phone, tablet or your desktop Click on the cast icon – that’s in the top right-hand corner. Note: If you’re trying to chromecast from DisneyPlus.com you need to click the cast icon in the web player. Play your video, then the Chromecast symbol will appear. Tap on the Chromecast you’d like to cast to… Play the content you want to view. The playback screen will open letting you pause, rewind, fast forward or mute

To stop casting tap the cast icon again and then tap stop casting.

How to set up Google Chromecast

New to Chromecast? You will need to install it first and configure it with the TV.

Plug your Chromecast dongle into your HDMI port on the TV Plug in the Chromecast cable into the power Switch your TV to the right HDMI input Configure Chromecast, follow the guidance on screen and connect to Wi-Fi You can stream!

Chromecasting isn’t working on Disney Plus

If you’re having issues, and don’t worry we all have them, it could one of the common bugs.

The main issue is if you’re watching a movie or show and you’ve stopped before the end the video may revert back to the start again. It won’t always happen but it’s something to have in mind.

Other users have said the stream pauses and speeds to the end, this is rare though and seems to be more when the server is just overloaded.

Also worth noting, Chromecast Ultra can support HDR Playback through Dolby Vision but this can be hit and miss sometimes if there’s content in 4k ie The Mandalorian.

Remember your Chromecast and the TV need to support Dolby Vision.

