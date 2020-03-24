Can I get Disney Plus on my Virgin Media box? Yes (sort of), but there’s some bad news

If you have Sky TV you probably already noticed Disney Plus is now integrated with your Sky Q box, but if you’re a Virgin Media V6 Box customer we have some bad news—there’s no integration for you.

Sky Q users get Disney Plus UK fully integrated as part of a deal Sky did with Disney earlier this year. If you’re an existing Sky customer, then you can just pay for Disney Plus as part of your contract—it’s £5.99 a month. If you already use Netflix on Sky you’ll be well aware of the setup.

Can I get Disney Plus on my Virgin Media box?

You can’t currently get Disney Plus on Virgin Media.

Virgin users can still sign up for Disney Plus for £59.99 for an annual subscription or £5.99 a month. The service will allow you to have access (on your TV if it’s compatible), but it won’t be integrated with your Virgin Media account.

You can use it on your phone on the go or separately on your Smart TV and other devices. Shows are downloadable to watch later on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads and Amazon Fire Tablets. Downloads last for 30 days.

Disney Plus UK has a whole host of content with 500 films and 300 series including The Mandalorian, The Imagineering Story and the back catalogue of film and TV shows.