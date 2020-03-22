New OnePlus 8 release date, price, spec and latest rumours

The smartphone wars are heating up with a Samsung 11/ S20 and iPhone 12 coming soon, and relatively new Chinese manufacturer Oneplus is showing no signs of backing down. After releasing two new handsets at once in 2019, the company only looks to expand further in 2020 with three new models rumoured.

Here’s a round-up of the latest news and rumours for the OnePlus 8, expected to be the smartphone manufacturer’s next launch.

When is the OnePlus 8 released?

Our best guess is the OnePlus 8 will launch in May 2020.

Although no official announcement has been made by OnePlus, the company usually unveils the next generation OnePlus phone in late Spring or early summer, with the last two non-T devices announced in mid-May of 2018 and 2019.

Therefore expect the OnePlus 8 to be announced in May 2020 with shipping soon after.

How much will the OnePlus 8 cost?

Pricing information is never announced for devices until much closer to sale, but if the OnePlus 7 is anything to go by, the OnePlus 8 will probably start from about $599 and around £549.

However, a OnePlus 8 Lite is also expected to be announced, a budget version that may go as low as £500. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will likely retail at £699 like the current OnePlus 7T Pro.

What might we expect from the OnePlus 8?

As with all major tech launches, there is a huge amount of secrecy around the new product – but based on rumours, leaks and previous models we have some educated guesses about the OnePlus 8…

There are three rumoured variants of the OnePlus 8, all of which will have slightly different specs:

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Lite

Storage

The OnePlus 7 range all offered a choice between 128GB and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 8 is expected to repeat these storage options for all models, but as their competitors move towards 512GB it is not impossible that OnePlus may add this possibility to the Pro.

Camera

Rumours are inconsistent here, but an upgrade on the OnePlus 7’s 48MP camera is expected. The Oneplus 8 and 8 Pro are thought to follow the trend of three rear cameras, with a 60 or 64MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP telephoto camera. There are also some rumours that the Pro will have a fourth Time of Flight depth sensor camera, though this is currently contested.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is thought to have a 48MP main camera, like the OnePlus 7, though will have the same 16MP and 12MP extra cameras of the other 8 models.

As for front cameras, the Pro is thought to get two front cameras – including one with a depth sensor for face unlocking – as well as a 32MP main camera that will also appear on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Lite is thought to have a 16MP front camera.

Processor

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are thought to have the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the OnePlus 8 Lite is thought to run the slower MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor in order to help bring down the price.

5G capability

5G is big news across the world as countries begin to roll out the infrastructure for a super-fast mobile network allowing a much more complex and connected internet of things. Given that the OnePlus 7 Pro was one of the very first 5G phones available in the UK, it is inevitable that the OnePlus 8 will support 5G somehow.

While both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to support 5G through the powerful Snapdragon processor, the OnePlus 8 Lite will also supposedly support 5G through an integrated modem.

Screen size

The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to have a similar screen size to the 7 Pro at around 6.7 inches, while the Oneplus 8 and 8 Lite are thought to have a tiny increase on the OnePlus 7 at 6.44 inches.

Connectivity

The OnePlus 8 Pro is thought to be the company’s first phone to support wireless charging after OnePlus was spotted joining standards agency the Wireless Power Consortium.