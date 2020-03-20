Save up to £360 with EE’s latest mobile broadband deals

Whether we’re working at home or streaming our favourite shows on Netflix or Amazon Prime, we all know how important a fast broadband connection is.

If you’re finding it difficult to connect to conference calls or are feeling frustrated that your video keeps lagging, EE’s new mobile broadband deals might offer a timely solution.

Their 4GEE Home Router starts at £35 a month for 100 GB data, saving you £90 over 18 months.

What’s the difference between normal broadband and mobile broadband?

Much like when you use the internet on your phone, mobile broadband connects to a mobile network and sends data using 3G or 4G. You can get online using mobile broadband mini routers or dongles, allowing you to get connected on-the-go. Or, in the case of EE’s 4GEE Home Router, you’d be using a plugged in router, much like your normal broadband router.

Advantages of mobile broadband at home

If you live in a slow speed area for wired broadband, mobile broadband can help you enjoy faster internet connection. You also don’t need a phone line and there’s no need to wait for an engineer to visit.

The 4GEE Home Router offers a 30m range to help distribute Wi-Fi evenly throughout your house. Plus, you can connect up to 32 devices and there’s a LAN (Local Area Network) port for increased connectivity.

You can get the 4GEE Home Router for £35 a month for 18 months, bringing you up to 31Mbp/s data speed and 100 GB of data – saving £90 over the 18 month period.

Or, for £50 a month, EE is offering the 4GEE Home Router with 500GB for 18 months – saving you £20 each month and £360 over the 18-month contract.

There are further deals to check out, including no upfront cost for the 4GEE WiFi Mini – EE’s mobile broadband solution for those on the move.